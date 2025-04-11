Over a million people have fled to South Sudan since the Sudan war began. WFP provides new arrivals in South Sudan fortified biscuits or hot meals, a one-time food or cash ration, and nutrition support for children and mothers at border areas.

Ongoing fighting in and around El Fasher is restricting access and endangering humanitarians. In February, WFP was forced to suspend operations in Zamzam IDP Camp due to more violence. We are working with partners to resume as soon as possible.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is urgently calling for unimpeded access to immediately preposition food assistance across key locations in Sudan, as deliberate obstruction by parties on the ground and the approaching rainy season threaten to render vast areas of the country inaccessible by road. Without swift action, WFP warns that millions of vulnerable people could be cut off from life-saving aid, placing fragile humanitarian gains at serious risk.

