The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a contribution of JPY 400 million (approximately US$2.7 million) from the Government of Japan. This vital funding will enable WFP to provide school meals in Sudan, which help to increase school attendance and boost learning outcomes.

“This generous contribution from the Government of Japan comes at a critical time when school are reopening in Sudan,” said Laurent Bukera, WFP Sudan Country Director and Representative. “School meals will help vulnerable children resume their education and increase their success rate in school.”

“We are deeply grateful to the Government and people of Japan for their continued solidarity with the people of Sudan,” he added.

This contribution will be a catalyst for children in Sudan to benefit from education. With the JPY 400 million contribution, WFP will ensure that children have access to food at school, which helps to keep students in classrooms.

“The protracted war in Sudan is depriving children of their basic right to go to school and enjoy education. This is, indeed, a tragic loss not only for them but for the future of Sudan as a whole,” said Mr. Mizuuchi Kentaro, Chargé d'Affaires of Japan to Sudan.

“We hope that the school meals provided to them through the cooperation between WFP and Japan would assist in addressing the issue by encouraging children to gain access to food while they also gain access to education,” he concluded

This funding brings Japan’s total support to WFP’s operations in Sudan to US$21 million since 2022, underscoring Japan’s commitment to humanitarian action and to the people of Sudan.

This contribution accounts for 13 percent of WFP’s funding requirements to continue school meals programs in Sudan for the next six months. Despite Japan’s generous contribution, WFP still requires $14.8 million for school meals programmes in Sudan over the next six months (October 2025 to March 2026).

Sudan’s war has triggered the world’s largest hunger crisis, with around 25 million people facing acute food insecurity and 638,000 people in catastrophic conditions. Active fighting has subsided in some areas in southern and central Sudan, where investment in early recovery – like a return to schools – is crucial.