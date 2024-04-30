The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a EUR 1.5 million contribution from France for the provision of food and nutrition support to women, children, and farmers in Beyla and Lola prefectures of the Forest Guinea region.

WFP will provide supplementary feeding and nutrition services to 14,000 children under two, and pregnant women and nursing mothers for the treatment and prevention of moderate acute malnutrition. Nutritious school meals will also be provided to 5,000 school children, with young girls receiving take-home rations so they can be released from households’ chores to attend school, avoiding the risk of early marriages and pregnancies. Additionally, 56 health workers will be trained in nutrition, and in child and infant feeding practices.

“WFP is grateful to the Government of France for this generous contribution which will enable us to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable families,” said Dr. Hyoung-Joon Lim, WFP Country Director in Guinea. “Achieving food security in Guinea requires collective action and increased support, and WFP remains committed to working with all partners to ensure vulnerable groups - especially women and children - receive the critical assistance they need.”

This crucial contribution from France will also be used to reinforce smallholder farmers’ production capacity in Guinea. Overall, 426 stallholder farmers will receive technical training on the value-chain of a new high-yield variety of rice and how to increase its productivity and improve access to local markets.

"Maternal and child health is one of our priorities in Guinea, and we commend WFP's proactive efforts in strengthening food and nutrition security. France is an unwavering partner, committed for the long term, and intends to maintain its support in the field of nutrition for women and children," said Marc Fonbaustier, France’s Ambassador to Guinea.

The results from the March 2024 Cadre Harmonisé food security analysis revealed a deterioration in the food and nutrition situation in Guinea, with a significant increase in the number of people under pressure and in a food crisis situation. During the June-August 2024 lean season, about 2.8 million people (24% of the population) will be under pressure (IPC Phase 2) while 960,553 individuals (8% of the population) will be in a food crisis (IPC Phase 3). In one year, the number of people in crisis and in need of emergency assistance has increased by 102.5% from 474,233 people in June 2023 to 960,563 people in June 2024.