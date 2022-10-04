Last week, the United Nations World Food Program (UN WFP) reached the impressive three million (3 M) metric tons of food and first need items successfully transported and delivered to Somalia by merchant vessels protected or monitored by EUNAVFOR ATALANTA.

Hopeful news, especially at a time when the consequences of the Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has further increase famine and suffering not only in the Horn of Africa, but also in many areas of the whole Western Indian Ocean. This milestone was reached thanks to WFP merchant vessels such as the BRAVE COMMANDER, which last 31st of August became the first WFP ship in reaching this port from Ukraine since the beginning of the war, carrying the long-awaited grain to the region.

ATALANTA cannot conceal its satisfaction by our level of cooperation with WFP officials that have always stated in public the paramount importance of the protection provided by the Operation to the aid deliveries. EUNAVFOR remains full committed to guarantee the delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the region and welcomes the positive perspectives to resume its activities after the high-level contacts maintained last week between the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs/ Vice-President Josep Borrell and the President of The Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.