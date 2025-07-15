The World Bank has released a comprehensive report, “Trends and Opportunities to Advance Gender Equality in Botswana”, analyzing gender dynamics across life-cycle stages to guide policymakers, the civil society, and development partners on key challenges and opportunities for advancing gender equality. It reveals how structural barriers in education access, financial inclusion, and labor market participation disproportionately affect women and young Batswana and provides recommendations to address these barriers.

“This report offers important insights to accelerate our ongoing efforts to create a more equitable Botswana. By addressing systemic barriers such as limited access to finance, skills gaps, and societal norms, we can unlock the full potential of youth, women, and men as drivers of economic growth. We are committed to fostering inclusivity while emphasizing various roles in advancing gender equality. The Government remains steadfast in promoting equal opportunities for all Batswana,” said Honourable Lesego Chombo, Minister of Youth and Gender Affairs, at the report’s launch in Gaborone.

The report outlines five strategic priorities to address critical challenges:

(i) Increase women’s participation in decision-making at local and national levels and strengthen gender equality under the law.

(ii) Strengthen capacity for all-of-government gender mainstreaming.

(iii) Reduce high rates of gender-based violence (GBV) and improve access to justice and to integrated GBV survivor support services.

(iv) Support girls and boys to reach their full potential of human capital; and

(v) Close wage and productivity gender gaps in entrepreneurship and employment.

“Women now account for 57% of university graduates, and Botswana has significantly expanded access to maternal health services, with most births taking place in health facilities. However, persistent gaps in women’s economic participation limit the country’s growth potential,” says World Bank Country Director for Botswana, Satu Kahkonen. “The World Bank will continue to support Botswana’s efforts to achieve gender equality and youth empowerment. Ww have committed to do so globally in our Gender Strategy 2024–2030.”

The assessment identifies gender disparities in three key areas: human capital (health, education, social protection), economic inclusion, voice and agency. Boys face higher rates of childhood stunting and lower early childhood education access, while 1 in 10 girls becomes pregnant before the age of 20, making it the leading cause of school dropout for young women. Maternal mortality, though improved, remains high at 131 deaths per 100,000 live births, and HIV continues to disproportionately affects women, with a 26% prevalence - nearly twice that of men.

Despite educational gains, women in Botswana have lower labor force participation (63% vs 73% for men), earn less, and are concentrated in informal, vulnerable jobs. The COVID-19 pandemic worsened these disparities, with women accounting for over half of all job losses. Rural and informal women workers are especially vulnerable to climate and economic shocks, underlining the need for inclusive, resilient economic systems. Despite advancements in the legal framework for gender equality, social norms and informal barriers still limit women’s full economic inclusion. Women-are more likely to run informal businesses, have less access to finance and remain underrepresented in political leadership and traditional leadership. High rates of gender-based violence, especially among marginalized groups, are worsened by weak institutional coordination and fragmented support systems.

The assessment was conducted in consultation with the Government of Botswana, development partners, and civil society organizations, and benefits from prior research and reports.