A new World Bank financed project is helping set Eswatini on the path to universal energy access by 2030. The Accelerating Sustainable and Clean Energy Access Transformation (ASCENT) project for Eswatini will help the country reach the remaining 12% of the population with electricity access, ensuring that households in the most remote and disadvantaged areas benefit from improved access to energy and greater economic opportunities.

“This initiative is about the people of Eswatini, ensuring that every Liswati has access to electricity. Eswatini remains committed to universal energy access, as reaffirmed in our endorsement of the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration at the recent Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit,” says Eswatini’s Deputy Prime Minister, Honorable Thulisile Dladla.

The newly announced support builds on the ongoing Network Reinforcement and Access Project Eswatini. It will follow an integrated approach for electrification following the country’s Rural Electrification Plan and the National Energy Policy 2018. ASCENT Eswatini aims to provide electricity access to 200,000 people, ensuring that 50,000 new households are connected to electricity over the next five years. This represents a 20% increase from the 249,014 households connected in 2023.

The initiative will utilize both grid and off-grid solutions to expand energy access, particularly in underserved rural communities, unlocking economic opportunities and improving the quality of life for Emaswati. The project will also provide critical technical expertise for assessments and studies aimed at increasing energy security, improving the sector’s financial viability, strengthening planning, and building capacity in support of the government’s goal of ensuring universal access to electricity for Emaswati by 2030.

“The ASCENT Eswatini project deepens the World Bank’s engagement in supporting the country’s development priorities. Expanding energy access is vital for economic growth, better livelihoods, and improved service delivery. We remain committed to supporting Eswatini to achieve universal electricity access by 2030, aligning with global efforts for equitable and sustainable energy solutions,” says World Bank Country Director for Eswatini, Satu Kahkonen.

ASCENT Eswatini is the nineth phase of the ASCENT program developed by the World Bank for Eastern and Southern Africa. It has received $39 million in concessional funding from the International Development Association (IDA), a loan of $51 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), and a performance-based grant of $10 million from the Livable Planet Fund (LPF1). ASCENT Eswatini will help Eswatini be among a handful of African countries to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 7 by 2030 while substantially increasing the share of renewable energy in its energy mix.

“By addressing these critical areas, the ASCENT Eswatini project will not only bolster energy access but also play a pivotal role in advancing Eswatini’s development goals by improving living standards and fostering economic growth through the provision of reliable, inclusive, sustainable and clean energy,” says Eswatini’s Minister of Economic Planning and Development, Honorable Thambo Gina.