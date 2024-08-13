The developers of ONLYOFFICE (www.ONLYOFFICE.com) are enhancing the official integration with Odoo. From now on, along with the ability to edit and collaborate on budget plans and sales reports within Odoo, users can automate form creation with inserting fields from Odoo in templates thanks to ONLYOFFICE.

Automated form creation: quick and easy

The newly released ONLYOFFICE app is designed to add data from Odoo to documents in the easiest and fastest way. Users are able to create a template directly within Odoo and use it further to fill PDFs with all the relevant data.

The ONLYOFFICE app allows creating and editing form templates for any Odoo module, filling templates out with data available in Odoo and printing them with several clicks.

Everything is being done within one window, without switching between the editor and the list of all the fields relevant to the corresponding Odoo module. For each template, there is a tag indicating for which Odoo section this template is created.

For more efficient template management, it is possible to assign access roles of User or Administrator. Users can print templates and open them for viewing, while Administrators can also create new templates and edit the current ones. The role type can be specified in the user profile.

Built to work on documents in Odoo seamlessly

The existing ONLYOFFICE integration into the Odoo environment provides business users with advanced document processing, thus extending Odoo’s capabilities beyond basic document management. It's possible to work with text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and PDFs directly within Odoo without downloading or installing additional software.

ONLYOFFICE allows handling office documents uploaded in Odoo, including contracts, agreements, financial reports, business proposals, income statements, balance sheets, sales lead databases, purchase orders, project slides, etc. Users can launch the editors within any Odoo section where there is a possibility to upload or attach files, for example, edit deal notes in the Sales section or open chat attachments in the Discuss section.

For users of Odoo Enterprise, ONLYOFFICE provides an ability to work with office files in the Documents model. Along with the above mentioned features, here it is also possible to create new docs, sheets, and slides.

Moreover, the task of fast drafting is solved with ONLYOFFICE using its set of collaboration tools. Team co-authoring is possible in real-time and paragraph-locking modes. The latter option allows working more privately when needed. Further collaborative features comprise comments, review and Track Changes, built-in chat, integrated Jitsi plugin for video calls.

AI-driven content creation

ONLYOFFICE comes with the integrated AI assistants – ChatGPT and ZhiPu Colpilot plugins – for content creation and business document preparation in the Odoo platform. The editor utilizes AI to provide real-time grammar and style suggestions, ensuring professionalism and clarity in documents. In addition, it aids in content generation by using natural language processing to create summaries, descriptions, and introductory paragraphs, speeding up the document creation process.

Easy to start and use

The onboarding process is pretty easy for the Odoo users. It is needed to deploy ONLYOFFICE Docs choosing the suitable tariff plan, install the required ONLYOFFICE app via the admin panel or from the Odoo Apps Store, and configure the combined instance. All ONLYOFFICE apps for Odoo are provided free of charge.

Moreover, Odoo users are able to test ONLYOFFICE Docs for free during 30 days by connecting to the Demo Server. This option requires only app installation, with no need to install the actual editors.

Fit to enterprise users

ONLYOFFICE Docs is a cost-effective solution for companies and businesses. The Enterprise version is provided with a lifetime license, regular updates, and professional technical assistance. The suite is installed in a private organizational infrastructure without access from any third party. For larger public entities, ONLYOFFICE allows building a cluster with no limits for a number of users.

About ONLYOFFICE:

ONLYOFFICE, an open-source office software project, focuses on advanced and secure office solutions. With over 10 million users worldwide, it is recognized for its innovation in the online office domain. The ONLYOFFICE ecosystem includes collaborative applications such as online editors for text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, forms, and PDFs, along with a room-based collaborative platform. As an international company, ONLYOFFICE has employees and contributors across the globe, with offices located in Singapore, Dallas, Riga, London, Belgrade, Yerevan, and Tashkent.

About Odoo:

Odoo is a Belgian suite of business software tools which cover CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project and inventory management. Odoo provides an open-source community version as well as an enterprise version with extra features and services. The suite is available for both on-premises and ready-to-use SaaS environment.

Official project page — https://apo-opa.co/3YD73DO

ONLYOFFICE Templates on the Odoo Apps Store — https://apo-opa.co/3YNAgMx