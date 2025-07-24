From July 5 to 26, 2025, the Kingdom of Morocco transformed the African continent into a dazzling stage for sport, hosting the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). The tournament brought together the 12 best national teams in a historic showcase of talent, unity, and competition.

https://apo-opa.co/3ILfdnA

Throughout the tournament, AFRICA24 Group deployed a groundbreaking coverage strategy via Africa24 Sport—the first and only African sports news and competition channel.

Relive an immersive and passionate experience — at the heart of Morocco

https://apo-opa.co/4omDml1

From the group stage to the electrifying final between Morocco and Nigeria, our correspondents and field reporters captured the daily triumphs of each of the 12 qualified teams. Immersed in the host country, Morocco emerged as the shining capital of African women’s football.

Our immersive reports from the CAN Villages brought audiences the electric atmosphere, popular fervor, and community initiatives shaping this edition of the tournament. From the field to the stands, from locker rooms to backstage, AFRICA24 gave viewers full access.

The Daily CAN News—available on replay—provided exclusive insights into each day of competition, highlighting the growing impact of women’s football across African societies and Morocco’s instrumental role in elevating the sport on the continent.

Experience WAFCON 2025 with AFRICA24, right from the heart of Morocco, the warm host nation, strategic sports actor, and a true driver of transformation for future generations.

Available on demand via https://Africa24TV.com/, on the myafrica24 app (Google Play)—Africa’s first HD streaming platform—and on Africa24 Sport, channel 96 of the Canal+ Afrique bouquet, the continent’s premier channel for sports news and competitions.

With AFRICA24 Group, Let’s Transform Africa Together!

Contact:

Communications Department

AFRICA24 Group

Gaëlle Stella Oyono

onana@africa24tv.com

+237 694 90 99 88

https://Africa24TV.com/

AFRICA24 Sport Section (https://apo-opa.co/3ILfdnA)

Social media:

@ africa24sport