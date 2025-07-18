The WomenIN Festival, Africa’s definitive gathering of women from across industries, sectors, and stages of life, is thrilled to announce its official theme for 2025:

LIMITLESS: No Labels. No Limits. No Apologies.

This year’s theme is more than a slogan — it’s a declaration. A rallying cry for women who are no longer asking for permission. She’s not fitting in — she’s standing out, showing up, and shaking the world.

The sub-themes set the tone for a celebration of authenticity, boldness, and multidimensional brilliance.

It’s about embracing your full self — in business, in leadership, in creativity, and in life.

Save the Date:

13–14 November 2025

Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa

WomenIN Festival 2025 will once again unite trailblazers, thought leaders, creatives, entrepreneurs, and change-makers for a powerful two-day experience filled with:

Inspiring keynotes and fireside conversations

Transformative networking

Immersive activations and curated spaces

Unapologetic celebration and connection

From boardrooms to grassroots, innovation hubs to social impact spaces — this is where Africa’s boldest women connect, collaborate, and thrive.

“LIMITLESS is not just our theme — it’s a mindset. It’s about dismantling outdated labels and owning the fullness of who we are, as women leading across industries, cultures, and communities. At WomenIN, we’re building a global movement that recognises and celebrates every woman’s power to rewrite the rules, reimagine her future, and rise.”

– Naz Fredericks-Maharaj, Director: WomenIN Portfolio

Whether you're building your legacy, launching your vision, or reimagining your next chapter — this is your invitation to do it limitlessly.

Tickets are now available at www.WeAreWomenIN.com and start at just R1499

Festival ticket page:

https://apo-opa.co/4kWqGhO

Partnerships&speaking opportunities:

nazlee.fredericks@wearevuka.com

WomenIN (WiN): Empowering Women, Breaking Barriers, Creating Impact:

WomenIN is a powerful cross-sector movement that connects, inspires, and uplifts women across Africa through collaboration, leadership, and sustainable development. From energy and mobility to retail, gaming, and the green economy, WiN is driving real change by building inclusive ecosystems where women can thrive.

Through a range of in-person gatherings, digital content, workshops, and sector-specific initiatives, WomenIN provides a trusted platform for female professionals, entrepreneurs, changemakers, and allies to grow together, break silos, and co-create solutions for Africa’s future. With a strong focus on capacity building, leadership development, and market access for female-owned businesses, WomenIN is building a legacy of impact for generations to come.

Whether you're a corporate, NPO, SMME, or individual changemaker, there is space for you at the table—because we win when we WiN together.

For more information, please visit: www.WeAreWomenIN.com or contact our team at info@wearewomenin.com.

ABOUT VUKA Group:

VUKA Group brings people and organisations together to connect with information and each other in meaningful conversations that drive growth and transformation across Africa’s industries. With 20+ years of experience on the continent, the group delivers sector-leading platforms across Energy, Mining, Smart Mobility, Transport, Retail, and Women Empowerment.

The WomenIN (WiN) portfolio is a flagship initiative of VUKA Group, championing gender inclusivity and creating opportunities for women to lead, influence, and innovate across sectors. With a proudly African team and a commitment to sustainable development, VUKA is creating a future where everyone has the opportunity to rise.

Learn more at: www.WeAreWomenIN.com