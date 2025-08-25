The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has achieved its second consecutive clean audit report from the Auditor-General, marking a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to strengthen financial management and good governance.

A clean audit outcome confirms that the department’s financial statements are free from material misstatements and that it has fully complied with relevant legislation, reflecting sound accountability and transparency in its operations.

Minister Chikunga and Deputy Minister Lestsike welcomed the Audit outcome, describing it as a vital step forward towards building a capable, ethical, and developmental state. In a joint statement, they commended the department’s unwavering commitment to good governance, ethical standards, and strengthened internal controls, noting that the achievement reflects consistent dedication to accountability and service delivery.

As detailed in the Auditor General’s engagement letter, the following programmes were presented in the annual performance report for the year ended 31 March 2025 for auditing.

Advocacy and Mainstreaming for the Rights of Women:

Monitoring, Evaluation,

Research and Coordination; and

Rights of Youth.

The Department has strengthened its audit approach to ensure that irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditures (IFWE) are subjected to audit to confirm the validity, accuracy and completeness of the amounts recorded, even though they have been removed from the annual financial statements.

The AGSA’s favourable opinion is based on critical areas, which include the Timely Submission of Annual Financial Statements. This clean audit, defined as an unqualified opinion with no material findings, demonstrates the department’s dedication towards good governance, ethical standards, and stronger internal controls.

Although a clean audit doesn’t necessarily mean responsive service delivery, the department will continue with the clarion commitment and a call to ensure that women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities are mainstreamed in public and private sector services.