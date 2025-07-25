This Friday marks the first observation of the International Day of Women and Girls of African Descent, following a declaration last year by the UN General Assembly.

It recognises their immense contributions to society, but also acknowledges the challenges they face due to the double burden of racism and sexism.

Although woman and girls of African descent embody strength, resilience and untapped potential, they remain among the most marginalised groups globally due to the intersection of racial, gender and socioeconomic discrimination.

For example, they suffer alarming maternal mortality rates, according to the UN’s reproductive health agency, UNFPA. Oftentimes, cases are not related to income or education, but rather to racism and structural inequality stemming from a legacy of slavery and colonialism.

“The good news is these things are not irreversible,” Patricia DaSilva, a senior programme adviser with the agency told UN News.

“We can fix them. We have the solutions for many of the problems that we are facing in terms of maternal health for women and girls of African descent.”

Data and solutions

UNFPA advocates for stronger health systems and investment in midwifery programmes, culturally sensitive training for healthcare providers and improvements in data collection.

The agency also invests in partnerships such as an initiative in the Pacific region of Colombia, home to large communities of people of African descent.

“We have worked with the traditional midwives for them to integrate ancestral knowledge with modern health practices. This includes supporting accurate birth registration,” she said.

“It sounds like a really simple thing, but when you are in a remote community without access to technology, without access to administrative offices, it becomes this really, really important issue.”

Agents of change

Ms. DaSilva upheld the theme for the International Day, which focuses on women and girls of African descent as leaders, not just beneficiaries.

“I think it is important that the international community, the global community, understands that women and girls of African descent are not recipients of aid. They are leaders. They are innovators. They are agents of change,” she said.

“We have an opportunity and even an obligation and a responsibility to support the efforts to resource their solutions, to elevate their voices and continue to really double our efforts to dismantle the structural barriers that continue to impede their progress.”

The first celebration of the International Day coincides with the start of the Second International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs through 2034.

The aim is to take concrete actions to confront the legacies of enslavement and colonialism, deliver reparatory justice, and secure the full human rights and freedoms of people from the African diaspora worldwide, building on the previous Decade, which ended last year.