The government of Senegal has approved the studies conducted by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on the National Cattle Identification and Tracking System (SNITB) following a national workshop held on December 23-24, 2025, in Diamniadio, Senegal.

The workshop, which brought together public authorities, private sector stakeholders, professional organizations, and technical partners, was chaired by Mabouba Diagne, Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Livestock.

This event marked a decisive turning point in the fight against cattle theft. The focus was on innovation and the involvement of technology start-ups to tackle this issue, which is undermining the livelihoods of millions of families in West Africa. In Senegal, annual losses are estimated at two billion CFA francs (approximately USD 3.2 million). Cattle theft represents a major economic and social threat to livestock farmers.

In response to this challenge, Senegal has chosen a collective and inclusive approach, mobilizing communities, authorities, and the private sector to strengthen security and tracking. According to the Minister of Agriculture, the time for observation has passed: “We must act. Cattle theft is no longer just a rural incident; it’s a well-organized plague that hinders investment, impoverishes pastoral households, and will seriously damage the development of the livestock sector if no action is taken,” he stated.

A Collective and Inclusive Response

The workshop highlighted a hybrid approach that combines digital solutions for tracking and surveillance, community involvement in prevention and intelligence gathering, and strengthening the security and institutional framework with strong involvement from the national private sector.

"Aware of these challenges, the government is implementing a firm, coordinated, and multi-sectorial response. This workshop aims to make a decisive leap: to move from diagnosis to concrete action on the ground by providing substantial support for the development of a national strategy and real support for the anti-cattle theft task force,” the Minister stated.

A multi-sector technical committee has been set up, bringing together public institutions, civil society members, and private companies, including several start-ups specializing in cattle tracking and electronic security, in addition to support from the FAO and projects of the Ministry.

Innovation and Tracking: The Contribution of Start-ups

Young technology companies (Daraal Technologies, Jourgui, EMC2, Africa Smart Citizens, SAGAM Technologies, Somone, and ASM) have presented solutions ranging from digital platforms to connected devices. These innovations, integrated into the SNITB, will allow for real-time tracking of livestock, prevent theft, and strengthen investigations.

"Through this FAO pilot project focused on preventing and combating cattle theft using digital technologies, FAO aims to contribute to the emergence of start-ups specializing in digital tracking. These innovative initiatives enhance pastoral security and provide solutions tailored to local realities," said Lionel Gbaguidi, Head of the Animal Health and Production Unit at the FAO Subregional Office for West Africa.

Towards a Sustainable National Strategy

Stakeholders validated a budgeted roadmap, which includes the creation of local anti-theft committees in all 557 municipalities. This decision aligns with the FAO's support for the initiative, already backed by the National Association for the Fight Against Cattle Theft (ANLCVB), and the increased involvement of defense and security forces, private agencies, and the integration of digital solutions into the national strategy.

From Plague to Resilience

The defense and security forces, supported by private companies created by former gendarmes, are leveraging their expertise to track stolen livestock. Using community-based and tech intelligence, they anticipate suspicious movements, dismantle criminal networks, and rebuild the trust of livestock farmers. FAO is committed to supporting the Ministry in implementing this strategy and encourages the integration of the proposed innovations to develop solutions that are inclusive, sustainable, and tailored to the needs of livestock farmers and institutions.

"FAO strongly supports the integration of the proposed innovations to develop solutions that are inclusive, sustainable, and adapted to the needs of livestock farmers and institutions, and is committed to assisting the Ministry in this strategy," said Makhfousse Sarr, Program Officer at the FAO Representation in Senegal.