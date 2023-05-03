Wi-flix (https://Wi-flix.com), the fastest-growing streaming platform in Africa, has expanded its presence to Zambia following the launch of its unbeatable packages with mobile telecommunications giant MTN. With success already seen in Kenya, Ghana, and Nigeria, the streaming service is now available to consumers in the southern African country, providing over 30,000 hours of the best entertainment to Zambian audiences.

MTN Zambia subscribers now have access to thousands of hours of unlimited premium content with the launch of Wi-flix in the Zambian market. Users can take advantage of daily, weekly, and monthly data packages starting as low as K1 + free 50MB for a daily package, K5 + free 150MB for a weekly package, and K20 + free 300MB bonus - making the service accessible to all customer segments.

Louis Manu, Co-Founder&Chief Commercial Officer of Wi-flix, speaking to the launch of the streaming service in the South-Central African country said the move forms part of the company's audacious ambition to become the leading content provider for the African continent and the diaspora.

“We witness another exciting milestone as we launch in Zambia and bring to the public the most exciting premium content on demand and at the most affordable rate which is exactly what many Zambians are looking for. This comes at a time when we recently announced the integration of Dolby Atmos and updated our catalog with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio-enabled titles such as The Signal, Bilal, Freedom Force, and Created Equal for our customers to feel the spatial sound experience that Dolby offers. Customers can now enjoy the best African and foreign movie titles, TV shows, sports, and a variety of the very best of entertainment anytime, anywhere and on whatever device”, said Louis Manu.

He continued, “Additionally, we are even more excited with the partnership agreement with telecoms giant, MTN Zambia. This provides us the opportunity to leverage on their recently deployed 5G high-speed internet connectivity to ensure the experience of subscribers is more seamless and exciting”.

“I am delighted to see the successful partnership between Wi-flix and MTN Zambia, providing our customers access to a variety of premium content. We are taking a step towards achieving our Ambition 2025 of leading digital solutions for Africa's progress, harnessing the power of our leading brand, its footprint, connectivity infrastructure and technology platforms. With Dolby Atmos and updated catalogs, coupled with our 5G high-speed internet connectivity, customers now have access to an unbeatable entertainment experience,” said Richard Acheampong, Chief Consumer Officer of MTN Zambia

Commenting on the launch, Bright Yeboah, Co-Founder&Chief Operations Officer on his part said, “Our presence in Zambia is instrumental in our mission to democratize content and ensure affordable premium entertainment is accessible to everyone on the continent and those in the diaspora. This also presents an opportunity for film producers, directors and aggregators in Zambia and elsewhere with quality content to monetize their works on our streaming platform.

He concluded, “We are excited to expand our footprint which has seen tremendous growth in such a short amount of time with the addition of more content to our catalog for our audiences and meet the growing demand for premium content, establishing Wi-flix as the home of the best of entertainment anywhere, at any time and on any device”.

About Wi-flix:

Wi-flix is a leading African-based live streaming and subscriber video-on-demand provider offering authentic, originally African, and international content to subscribers in Africa and the diaspora. The service offers premium content at an affordable price point as part of a bold agenda to democratize content in Africa.

Based in the Netherlands and founded by two young Africans with a deep understanding of the continent, Wi-flix is poised to become a leading content provider in Africa and the diaspora.

Find out more at www.Wi-flix.com

About MTN Zambia:

MTN Zambia is part of the MTN Group, a multi-national telecommunications company with a footprint in 22 countries in Africa and the Middle East. It started its operations in Zambia in 2005 after acquiring the then Telecel. It initially started as an exclusive GSM network providing voice and Short Message System (SMS) services.

The portfolio has grown to include voice (local and international), data, fixed and wireless internet, money transfer, and other value-added services. According to a Network Policy Server (NPS) report, the company is Zambia’s most preferred network across all 10 provinces of Zambia. MTN Zambia’s footprint is covered by 4G, 3G, Edge, and 2G networks.

MTN Zambia is the country’s fastest growing and most innovative network and is highly acclaimed for its quality network and dynamic tariff billing system. The company puts its customers at the forefront and uses its position on the market to uplift people’s lives and communities through a robust Corporate Social Investment programme in Education, Health (United Against Malaria), and preservation of the country’s cultural heritage through sponsorship of traditional ceremonies.