The match schedule will be unveiled during a special live broadcast at 15:00 ET on Sunday, 4 February 2024; The event will be streamed live on FIFA.com and FIFA+ (https://apo-opa.co/3w9ZOH6); TSN, CTV and RDS in Canada, Televisa in Mexico, and FOX and Telemundo in the USA among the broadcasters providing coverage.

FIFA.com and FIFA+ (https://apo-opa.co/3w9ZOH6) will be streaming live as the match schedule for the FIFA World Cup 26™ is unveiled on Sunday, 4 February 2024.

Eagerly awaited details will be revealed during a special live programme on the TSN, CTV and RDS platforms in Canada, Televisa in Mexico, and FOX and Telemundo in the United States.

Other FIFA Broadcast Partners will also be providing live coverage as host city allocations for all 104 matches, including the tournament’s opening matches in Canada, Mexico and the USA, the group stage locations for each host country’s national team matches and the venue for the final, are confirmed in Miami.

Full details of the television and digital channels broadcasting the FIFA World Cup 26™ match schedule reveal can be accessed here (https://apo-opa.co/49kcPfM).

FIFA World Cup 2026 will welcome millions of fans to 16 iconic, world-class venues in unique cities across Canada, Mexico and the USA: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver.

Fans can start pre-registering for FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket information at FIFA.com/tickets (https://apo-opa.co/3HJmVLt). Pre-registrations for hospitality package information are also available on FIFA.com/hospitality (https://apo-opa.co/490bpqZ).

