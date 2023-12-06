A FIAT (https://www.FIAT.com) tribute to the 100th Disney anniversary: five unique Fiat Topolino, four designed by FIAT Centro Stile inspired by Disney Creatives and one with the participation of the Disney artist Giorgio Cavazzano; A longstanding relationship dating back to the 1930s: Topolino is the Italian name of Mickey Mouse, and the nickname people gave to the iconic first Fiat 500. Today is the name of the new electric quadricycle.

The media event (https://apo-opa.co/3N9W7H1) was held by Olivier Francois, CEO of FIAT and CMO of Stellantis Global, and Daniel Frigo, Country Manager of The Walt Disney Company Italy&Turkey and Head of Studio Italy; To celebrate further Mickey Mouse and the Fiat Topolino, an exhibition of these 5 unique pieces, in collaboration with Pinacoteca Agnelli, will be set up in the North ramp of the Lingotto building.

FIAT homages Disney ‘s 100th anniversary with an exclusive gift, by designing 5 theme-based versions of the new Fiat Topolino dedicated to Mickey Mouse.

The presentation of the five Topolino one-offs took place at Casa 500, on the fourth floor of the prestigious art institution “Pinacoteca Agnelli” where to experience a journey through art and time on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Disney and the 95th anniversary of Mickey Mouse, and also the centenary of Lingotto.

Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO and Global Stellantis CMO, commented: “The stories of FIAT and Disney are rooted together as both Disney and the Lingotto celebrate their 100th anniversaries, and the 2 Topolinos – the Disney icon and the very first Fiat 500 – have been inspiring art, street art and fashion for decades. We have so much more in common than a name: DNA, authenticity, the importance of bringing people simplicity, warmth, and joy. The value of letting people see the world and the future with a smile and optimism, the way to get connected with a younger audience.

The new Fiat Topolino will play its part in that by offering ‘smiling’ electric mobility to people. I am proud to present our tribute to Disney with five special Topolino one-offs, all inspired by the iconic Disney character that motivated our Topolino’s nickname back in the 1930s.”

Daniel Frigo, Country Manager of The Walt Disney Company Italy&Turkey and Head of Studio Italy, stated: “At Disney we are incredibly proud to be part of the culture and amazing creativity of Italy. This love for Italy has inspired us to forge a relationship based on respect and trust with both Italians, as well as FIAT. We are truly honored to be able to celebrate our 100th anniversary with this magical moment that brings FIAT and Topolino together once again, in the spirit of creativity and the bond of friendship.”

To celebrate the captivating alliance, a traditional car event was not enough: it resulted in a project that involved two Design teams with different expertise having fun together to realize something magical that would have breached people’s hearts transforming “the Mouse” into a Muse. Those unique Fiat Topolino represent a journey through time and art: from the time when both Topolinos were born, to today. With the goal of creating something iconic that could bring two stars together.

To celebrate further Mickey Mouse and the Fiat Topolino, an exhibition of these 5 unique pieces, in collaboration with Pinacoteca Agnelli, will be set up in the North ramp of the Lingotto building. Visitors to the shopping center will take a walk along the ramp and admire the 5 Fiat Topolino one-offs as they reach La Pista 500. A beautiful combination in the name of creativity and popular culture.

Inspired by Disney creatives, FIAT Centro Stile gave the four Fiat Topolino a second skin, a skin that lets it express any aspect of the Topolino’s world, furthermore, the fifth one was designed with the special collaboration of the Disney artist Cavazzano.

In addition to Cavazzano's celebratory design, the other four Topolino - works of art - are rooted in a distinct ambiance and artistic movement for each of them. These moods are centred around four themes: historical, modern, street, and abstract.

The story starts with the historical theme to which the Fiat Topolino pays tribute. It is literally inspired to the graphics of the first Disney short film “Steamboat Willie”, beloved by the people, which not only came with the revolutionary innovation of synchronised sound in the world of animation but also was immortalised as an exhibit at MoMA in New York.

The modern art inspired Fiat Topolino incorporates a texture with Mickey Mouse's initials as a second skin to provide a feeling of positive energy, celebrating the shared forward-looking view in a bright, colourful, optimistic way of FIAT and Disney: both brands take on iconic status in modern art and culture.

The abstract livery is an homage to another aspect of Disney’s creativity and the way it re-news classic styling cues through abstract graphic touches and symbols. Giving things really strong visual impact, but also a feeling of elegance.

Finally, the street creativity contains graffiti references that pay homage to Mickey Mouse with an urban twist while boosting joyful urban mobility which inspired the last work of art.

The Disney and Lingotto centenary celebrations were a joint effort to honor two iconic figures: both small in stature but huge in appeal, honored through the creation of five one-offs, which were meant to be a birthday gift for Disney, revolving around the magical atmosphere that surrounds two icons who have written history in their field, making people dream in the name of “Topolino”.

