With Africa’s upstream capital expenditure expected to reach $54 billion by 2030, the continent is gearing up for significant growth. A rise in frontier drilling, untapped resources in proven petroleum plays in tandem with growing global demand for sustainable fuels is expected to drive spending, with African licensing rounds further supporting investments. Amid this growth, key challenges come to the fore, including access to financing and maximizing output at mature fields. As such, the question remains: what’s next for African upstream?

This year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference – taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town – will feature a series of presentations and panel discussions tackling this very question. A panel discussion on Frontier Plays Within Africa’s Mature Basins will examine strategies for unlocking additional reserves at mature assets. Speakers include Katrina Fisher, Managing Director at ExxonMobil Angola; Layi Fatona, Chairman of the Board, Renaissance Africa Energy Company; and Osayande Igiehon, Managing Director and CEO, Heirs Energies. As operators focus on perseverance and value creation from late-life assets, the session will explore the benefits of repurposing mature fields to meet anticipated energy demand.

Ahead of the panel discussion, Dan Pratt, Head of Upstream Solutions at global energy and commodities information provider S&P Global Commodity Insights, will deliver a presentation on What’s Next for African Upstream in 2026. The presentation will unpack key challenges and opportunities across the continent’s upstream market. Additionally, Tony Attah, Managing Director and CEO of Renaissance Africa Energy Company, will participate in a Fireside Chat, delving into ongoing projects and future investment strategies.

In 2026, Africa’s upstream sector is set to receive a major boost, with investments by companies such as ExxonMobil set to unlock new reserves as mature fields. In Angola, the company targets greater production at legacy assets, leveraging policies such as the Incremental Production Initiative to bolster output. In June 2025, the company signed a production sharing contract extension for Block 17 offshore Angola. The extension enables the ongoing use of existing infrastructure and technical expertise to maximize value from the mature field. This follows a discovery made by ExxonMobil in 2024 at the Likember-01 research well. The first find under the country’s Incremental Production Initiative, the discovery showcases the potential for greater production.

Meanwhile, Renaissance Africa Energy Company – a consortium of independent oil and gas companies – is also positioning itself at the forefront of Africa’s upstream sector. The company is investing $15 billion across 32 oil and gas projects over the next five years, aiming to establish itself as a prominent player in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region. This follows the $1.3 billion acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, affirming the company’s role in the country’s upstream sector. For Heirs Energies, investing in both producing and exploration assets is a top priority. As operator of OML 17 in Nigeria, the company has doubled production from 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 50,000 bpd since the block’s acquisition from Shell in 2021. Looking ahead, the company strives to replicate this success in other markets and is eyeing new investment opportunities in the Republic of Congo – one of Africa’s biggest oil producers.

The AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 panel discussions and presentations will explore the impact these investments will have on Africa’s upstream sector. Insights into anticipated drilling campaigns, upcoming projects and challenges will be shared, providing a comprehensive overview of the continent’s upstream market.

