Western Union (www.WesternUnion.com) today announced that consumers can now use its international money transfer services to send donations directly to the Government of Morocco’s special fund in support of victims and relief efforts.

In response to the devastating earthquake that struck the Al-Houz region of Morocco on Sept. 8, the Government of Morocco established a special fund, numbered 126, as part of its national efforts to implement emergency measures.

Consumers around the world can now donate directly into this fund using Western Union’s money transfer services, to support the victims of the earthquake as well as ongoing relief efforts. Details of the special fund account can be accessed here (https://apo-opa.info/3RL3hoC) [1].

Western Union’s zero transfer fees (https://apo-opa.info/3LLWgjq) to Morocco, announced on Sept. 13, will be applicable to donations made to the special fund. It also remains open to consumers paying into bank accounts, as they send money to their loved ones in the country.

Zero transfer fees to Morocco applies to money sent from Western Union services across its global network though all available digital channels and retail locations. It is available until Oct. 11, 2023.

“It is humbling to see the pace at which recovery and relief efforts have been taking place since the devastating earthquake hit the Al-Haouz region and surrounding areas of Morocco,” said Mohamed Touhami el Ouazzani, Head of Africa at Western Union. “As the country moves forward, all of us – people and organizations combined - must continue doing whatever is within our means to support. Western Union stands in solidarity with the people of Morocco. We know that consumers globally would like to donate towards supporting victims and the relief process. We hope that being able to use Western Union’s vast global network, alongside our zero transfer fee offer, will enable them to do just that – seamlessly and reliably”.

