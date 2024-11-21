Across South Sudan, children continue to be caught in the crossfire of conflict, losing their lives, being maimed, displaced from their homes, unable to go to school or access healthcare, and forcibly recruited into armed groups.

The need to strengthen protection against these grave violations of their rights was the focus of a high-powered visit to Yambio, Western Equatoria, led by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan’s Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator.

During discussions with State leaders and other stakeholders, concerns that children are being denied access to schools which are occupied by uniformed elements was top of the agenda.

“There were certain areas identified during discussions where we agreed we could make progress, for example, some of the schools that have been occupied by uniformed personnel,” said UNMISS Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Anita Kiki Gbeho.

“We also agreed to work on better information collection and sharing as well as raise awareness about why it is so important to invest in children, so that they are not recruited, armed or used for conflict.”

Following the intervention, the State Governor and security forces ordered the withdrawal of military elements from local schools. Immediate action was taken with one school vacated and two children released from armed groups.

“There are certain things we have agreed upon, like the soldiers who are occupying schools. If they are there within the State, I have directed the Minister of Local Government to do an assessment and relocate the soldiers and leave schools empty for its purpose for children to continue with studies,” said Western Equatoria Governor, Alfred Futuyo Karaba.

Representatives of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces also committed to act.

“We have given directives to all our commanders that, within a short time, we want to see to it that all the army members within schools and other civilian residences should be vacated,” said Lieutenant General Ashraf Kamis, Assistant Chief of Defense for Moral Orientation and Chaplaincy of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces.

Despite the successful intervention on this issue, the broader security situation in Western Equatoria remains fragile, with persistent intercommunal conflict impacting tens of thousands of people. To help prevent further outbreaks of violence, UNMISS seized the opportunity of the high-level visit to host a conference with key political and security stakeholders.

“We were sensitized, and we are hopeful that, with this, we will be able to protect our civilians, especially children, in a proactive manner,” said Major General Edward Rizik, Acting Commander of Sector Six of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition.

The UNMISS Head of Field Office in Yambio welcomed the concrete commitments to prevent conflict and build peace.

“I could see the passion shared across the different stakeholders and the commanders, specifically on protection of civilians, and they committed that, indeed, they will do their part. They also committed to provide safety and security for the United Nations in Western Equatoria State as well as humanitarian and development partners. This supports our mandate delivery in ensuring and enabling a safe environment for humanitarian service delivery to many people in need.”