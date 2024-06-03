Western Digital, a global leader in data storage solutions, will showcase its latest innovations at GITEX Africa (https://GITEXAfrica.com), including the world’s highest storage capacity in a 2.5” portable HDD, the WD My Passport portable HDD line (https://apo-opa.co/458hgt6) and the new 8TB[1]. With the surge in digital content traffic, fueled by the rise of social networks, widespread adoption of mobile devices, and growth in internet penetration, the need for high-performing and high-capacity storage solutions is increasing. Western Digital’s participation at GITEX Africa (29-31 May 2024), underscores its dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions tailored to the unique data storage needs of the African market.

The all new 8TB[1], its highest capacity yet on an external desktop solid state drive (SSD), will be on display at the event. Featuring the speed and reliability of an SSD, this new class of drives gives content creators and business professionals an easy way to back up and access their high-resolution photos, videos, and files quickly in a single, convenient location. From photo and video pros to tech enthusiasts, there are a growing number of digital creators generating massive amounts of content who need flexible high-capacity storage solutions to do more, faster.

With up to 6TB[1] capacities now available for the WD My Passport hard drive line, adventurers can store more and effortlessly backup their digital memories with peace of mind. The My Passport® Ultra drive is a trusted, portable storage solution that is equipped with USB-C™ technology and a modern metal design. It is ready right out of the box and features a convenient, slim form factor that is easily transportable. Its password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption helps keep precious content safe and secure. The My Passport hard drives are available in a variety of different colors to suit any style.

Speaking about Western Digital's participation at GITEX Africa 2024, Ghassan Azzi, Sales Director for Africa at Western Digital said: “At GITEX Africa 2024 we will be presenting our flagship products to the African market and showing how we can help empower African businesses and consumers with innovative data storage solutions. Africa is undergoing rapid evolution, and our technology is designed to be adaptable to the continents’ changing needs. This year, our showcased products have a strong focus on meeting both professional and personal needs, aligning closely with consumer preferences and applications.”

Among the other products on display at the Western Digital booth will be the 24TB[1] G-DRIVE® (https://apo-opa.co/3yDHZS4) PROJECT – from the new range of 24TB[1] SanDisk Professional desktop solutions. This external HDD allows quick backup or adds extra storage to your computer and saves valuable project work. Compatible with Thunderbolt 3™ and USB-C (10Gbps); it also features a PRO-BLADE™ SSD Mag slot for modular SSD performance in sharing and editing across devices.

Western Digital will also be showcasing a variety of its consumer flagship products targeted at photographers, content creators and gamers, including:

SanDisk Extreme PRO® Portable SSD, a powerful NVMe™ solid state performance with up to 4TB[1] capacity and featuring 2000MB/s read/write speeds[2] in a portable drive that’s reliable enough to take on any adventure.

in a portable drive that’s reliable enough to take on any adventure. WD Blue® SN580 NVMe SSD, a PCIe® Gen 4.0 SSD with up to 4,150 MB/s read speeds[2] (1TB[1] and 2TB[1] models) and fast file copies with nCache™ 4.0 technology.

WD_BLACK™ SN850P NVMe SSD, with up to 4TB[1] capacity and read speeds up to 7,300MB/s[2]; this SSD is officially licensed for the PlayStation® 5 console, allowing gamers to store more titles with worry-free installation.

Enterprise focus products will also be on display, including WD Purple® Pro HDDs, which are built for smart video and surveillance; WD Gold® HDDs, an excellent choice for enterprise customers; and the Ultrastar® DC HC570 22TB[1] CMR HDDs, designed for cloud and data centers.

Attendees and delegates to GITEX Africa can learn more by visiting Western Digital’s stand number 5B-30.

[1] 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on the operating environment.

[2] 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

About Western Digital:

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility of using it. With Flash and HDD franchises underpinned by advancements in-memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.WesternDigital.com.

Western Digital, the Western Digital design, the Western Digital logo, SanDisk, the SanDisk design, the SanDisk logo, SanDisk Professional, the SanDisk Professional logo, WD, the WD logo, WD_BLACK, the WD_BLACK logo, G-DRIVE, My Passport, PRO-BLADE, SanDisk Extreme PRO, Ultrastar, WD Blue, WD Gold and WD Purple are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice. Pictures shown may vary from actual products.

© 2024 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Western Digital Technologies, Inc. is the seller of record and licensee in the Americas of SanDisk® products.