In West and Central Africa, more than 14,000 schools have been forced to close due to violence and insecurity as of June 2024, impacting the learning of hundreds of thousands of children across the region, highlights the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) on the International Day to Protect Education from Attack. Children’s right to an education must be protected as the future of an entire generation hangs in the balance.

Across the Sahelian countries of Burkina Faso and Mali as well as Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), school closures affected millions of children in 2023 and continue to do so this year. Many of the impacted children are at risk of being recruited by armed groups or exposed to severe protection risks such as child labor, physical violence, and sexual exploitation.

"Education is under siege in West and Central Africa. The deliberate targeting of schools and the systemic denial of education because of conflict is nothing short of a catastrophe. Every day that a child is kept out of school is a day stolen from their future and from the future of their communities," said Hassane Hamadou, NRC’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa. "We urgently call on all parties to conflict to cease attacks on and occupation of schools and ensure that education is protected and prioritised."

In Cameroon, the compounding effects of three concurrent humanitarian crises left 1.4 million school-age children in dire need of educational assistance in 2023.

In DRC, violence and inter-community tensions have forced the closure of 1,457 schools since the beginning of 2024, affecting over 500,000 students and 12,700 teachers. Armed groups continue to occupy school buildings, using them for military purposes and further disrupting education.

The ongoing attacks on education and the resulting school closures have far-reaching consequences. Without immediate intervention, the region risks losing an entire generation of educated youth and adults, which will have severe socio-economic impacts in the long term. Girls face heightened risks of forced marriage and exploitation, further compounding gender and social inequalities.

Moreover, the recruitment of children by armed groups disrupts their education, decreases their chances of ever going back to school, and increases their vulnerability to violence and exploitation, perpetuating cycles of poverty and instability in the region.

While the situation remains dire, there are glimmers of hope. In Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR), the number of attacks on education decreased between 2022 and 2023, due to the decline in violence in certain parts of these countries. In Burkina Faso, around 1,300 schools have reopened this year in several government-controlled areas, allowing thousands of children to return to the classroom.

"The reopening of schools in Burkina Faso and the reduction in attacks on education in Mali and Central African Republic show that progress is possible," said Hamadou. "We must build on this momentum to ensure that all children have access to safe and inclusive quality education."

On this International Day to Protect Education from Attack, the NRC calls on the international community, governments, and all parties to conflict to take immediate and sustained action to protect education. This includes ending attacks on and occupation of schools, ensuring the safety of students and teachers, and providing adequate funding for education programmes in conflict-affected regions.

"Education is a lifeline for children in crisis. We cannot allow violence to rob them of their future," added Hamadou. "We urge all stakeholders to prioritise the protection of education and work together to ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn and thrive."

