Following the successful outing at the inaugural West African Startups Awards in Niamey, Niger in 2021, the Directorate of Private Sector of the ECOWAS Commission holds preparatory meeting from June 3rd to 5th, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria. This is following the directive of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to hold the Awards Annually.

While welcoming participants on behalf of Mrs. Massandjé Toure-Litse, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Dr. Tony Elumelu, the Ag. Director of Private Sector of the ECOWAS Commission highlighted that the Startup Awards ignites innovation, collaboration, and digital entrepreneurship across the West African Region.

Dr. Elumelu added that “the vision is to create an ecosystem where startups thrive, ideas find fertile ground, and collaboration transcends borders”.

The ECOWAS Commission in partnership with other stakeholders within the framework of promoting digital entrepreneurship in ECOWAS region, organized the 1st West Africa Startups Summit in Niamey, Niger Republic from 18th – 20th November 2021. Fifty-five (55) contestants participated in the competition from eleven (11) ECOWAS member states. They were awarded prizes of different categories with the top three earning USD 30,000: USD 25,000 and USD 15,000 respectively.