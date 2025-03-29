The ECOWAS Commission has reiterated its unwavering commitment to the welfare and financial resilience of its staff through strengthened collaboration with the ECOWAS Staff Mutual Credit Union. This assurance was given during the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Union, held on 27 March 2025 at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the ECOWAS management, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, acknowledged the remarkable performance of the Union and its leadership in sustaining high levels of dividend distribution and investment returns, even amidst ongoing regional and global economic challenges. He underscored the importance of preserving institutional cohesion and ensuring staff welfare as the Community navigates the evolving geopolitical context, including the recent withdrawal of three Member States.

The President noted that the ECOWAS Commission stands ready to work with the Union to mitigate any potential impacts of these developments, including the identification of internal measures to safeguard staff interests and preserve the integrity of existing welfare mechanisms.

In outlining strategic directions for the Union, the President of the ECOWAS Staff Mutual Credit Union, Mr. Jimmy Ife-Ilori, announced a set of forward-looking initiatives designed to enhance member access and financial flexibility. These include the introduction of savings options in multiple currencies — US dollars and CFA francs — aligned with staff salary structures, as well as the development of a multilingual digital platform, accessible in all official ECOWAS languages, with harmonised and differentiated service charges.

Mr. Ife-Ilori also reaffirmed the Union’s commitment to inclusive welfare by prioritising the needs of retired staff, noting that concrete proposals to this effect would be finalised in consultation with members before the end of the next quarter. The AGM featured remarks from key institutional leaders. The Auditor General of ECOWAS Institutions commended the Union for its role in fostering a spirit of unity and shared responsibility among staff. The Director General of the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) highlighted the broader value of the Union in promoting financial independence, institutional stability, and regional integration.

The General Secretary of the Union presented the annual financial and operational report for the year ending 31 December 2024, while representatives of BBC Professional Chartered Accountants delivered an independent audit and performance review. The meeting concluded with a participatory session, allowing members to engage directly with leadership and provide feedback on future priorities.

The 38th Annual General Meeting reaffirmed the ECOWAS Commission’s recognition of the ECOWAS Staff Mutual Credit Union as a strategic partner in advancing institutional development, regional integration, and the long-term welfare of its personnel.