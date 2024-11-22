The 2024 West Africa Deal Summit (WADS) (www.WestAfricaDealSummit.org) concluded on Wednesday, with a call for more regional collaboration to mobilise catalytic capital to address West Africa’s unique socioeconomic challenges. The two-day event attended by over 400 investors, entrepreneurs, government representatives, and thought leaders, focused on building innovative financing mechanisms.

The summit themed "Actions to Deepen Catalytic Capital in West Africa” organised by the Impact Investors Foundation, Impact Investing Ghana alongside impact investing taskforces in Burkina Faso, Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire highlighted several other priority actions in a joint statement issued at the event’s close.

One of the highlights of the summit was the launch of two transformative reports - Catalytic Capital in Nigeria (https://apo-opa.co/3ZiaMGL) and Context Mapping and Market Landscape for Catalytic Capital in Nigeria (https://apo-opa.co/3CCKEO7), that identified organisations deploying catalytic capital in Nigeria; spotlighted the types of investments they make and their impact; and mapped the spectrum of capital used in Nigeria.

At the end of the two-day summit, the Impact Investors Foundation in partnership with LEAP Africa also celebrated trailblazing organisations for their meaningful contributions to environmental and social causes. Alitheia Capital Management bagged the Impact Investor of the Year 2024, FAMASI Limited was conferred with the Social Enterprise of the Year 2024 while Centre for Legal Support and Inmates Rehabilitation (CELSIR) bagged the Innocent Chukwuma Award for Social Impact, 2024. In the Social Innovators Programme Award categories by LEAP Africa, FarmSpeak Technology and Power Wheels Electricals received the Outstanding Fellow Award; the Seyi Bickersteth Award for Financial Accountability 2024 recipient was Read To Learn Foundation while Natal Cares bagged the Innocent Chukwuma Award for Youth and Gender Empowerment 2024.

The IIF and Nigeria Office for Philanthropy and Impact Investing (NPO) also jointly awarded the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu with the Policy Champion for Philanthropy and Impact Investing award for his role in championing Nigeria’s first-ever legislation on impact investing and philanthropy.

Etemore Glover, CEO of the Impact Investors Foundation, highlighted the collective commitment of summit participants to accelerating efforts in building national and regional ecosystems that drive resilience and sustainable growth.

“We, the impact investing community, commit to building national and regional ecosystems that foster sustainable growth and resilience. Catalytic capital, strong governance, regional collaboration, and innovative financing mechanisms are essential for leveraging West Africa’s potential,” she said.

The joint statement was issued by Mirabelle Moreaux, Board Vice Chair, Impact Investing Ghana (IIGh); Etemore Glover, CEO, Impact Investors Foundation; Amma Lartey, CEO, Impact Investing Ghana; Yacouba Ouedraogo (PhD), Member, Burkina Faso Impact Investing Taskforce and Co-founder, Africa Impact Investing Partnerships Centre and Bowel Diop, Member, Senegal Impact Investing Taskforce.

Key initiatives outlined in the joint statement include strengthening regional collaboration and Knowledge Exchange; Mobilising Local Capital; Encouraging Innovation and Collaboration for Systemic Change; Strengthening Good Governance and Capacity-Building for MSMEs; and promoting Data-Driven Design and Execution. The summit closed with an invitation to the Africa Impact Summit 2025 (https://apo-opa.co/3OleFV3) scheduled for June 11-12, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.

About the West Africa Deal Summit :

The West Africa Deal Summit is the region’s premier meeting place to start and close conversations that actually move funding to where it can have the biggest impact and provide a good return. This event brings together investors, innovative financing vehicles, businesses and policymakers who want to be part of building a vibrant local ecosystem and effective partnerships with the global ecosystem.