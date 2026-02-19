Technology in African mining is moving at a rate of knots. From automation and robotics to artificial intelligence and digital twins, technology is rapidly advancing exploration, productivity, health and safety, ESG best practice and increased mine life.
Mining Review Africa, in partnership with BME (a member of the Omnia Group) and the Council for Geoscience, will host a webinar examining how technology is shaping intelligent mines across the continent. The online session will take place on 5 March at 2 pm SAST.
Key topics include:
- Current technology trends: Automation, robotics, and AI in mining operations
- Digitalisation: Connectivity, IoT, and digital twins
- AI in mining: Its role in exploration, productivity, processing, and worker safety
- Tech and sustainability: Using technology to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact
- Creating the workforce of the future: Upskilling employees to maximise technological solutions
- Future trends: Emerging technologies set to shape the mines of tomorrow
Confirmed speakers include:
- Nishen Hariparsad (https://apo-opa.co/4s1eBeZ), General Manager: Technology and Marketing, BME, a member of the Omnia Group
- Bokang Kalepa (https://apo-opa.co/46NWFfD), Chief Growth Officer, Baletsema Holdings
- Clement Ndou (https://apo-opa.co/4kNmHFJ), Scientist – Spectral Geologist, Council for Geoscience
The webinar will be moderated by Gerard Peter, Editor-in-Chief, Mining Review Africa.
Registration is free. Participants can secure their spot to gain insights into the technologies driving smarter, safer, and more sustainable mining operations across Africa.
Register to attend for free: http://apo-opa.co/4tKW8F0Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.