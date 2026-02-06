Webb Fontaine (www.WebbFontaine.com), a leading provider of AI-powered trade facilitation solutions, successfully concluded its participation as Corporate Sponsor at the 2026 WCO Technology Conference&Exhibition, where it officially launched its groundbreaking new concept, Webb Fontaine Zerø.

Held at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 28 to 30 January 2026, the conference brought together more than 1,500 public and private sector stakeholders, including Customs administrations from over 100 countries, to explore how advanced technologies are shaping the future of border management, trade facilitation, and supply chain resilience.

Webb Fontaine’s Corporate Sponsorship for the second consecutive edition of the event marked a significant milestone, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to driving digital transformation in Customs through innovation, partnership, and AI powered platforms.

The highlight of Webb Fontaine’s presence was the official unveiling of Webb Fontaine Zerø, a next-generation, LLM-based Customs technology concept built from the ground up for the AI era. Announced during the opening keynote by Webb Fontaine Chief Executive Officer Alioune Ciss, Webb Fontaine Zerø represents a complete reset from legacy systems, embedding artificial intelligence and large language models into every layer of Customs operations.

“AI is no longer a future roadmap on a PowerPoint slide. It is already at work,” said Alioune Ciss, CEO of Webb Fontaine. “With Webb Fontaine Zerø, we rebuilt our core platforms from the ground up, integrating AI into every layer of Customs processes. This is not an upgrade. It is a fresh start for an AI-driven era. Customs administrations need systems that evolve as fast as regulations and trade tariff rates change, and Webb Fontaine Zerøis designed precisely for that.”

The 2026 edition of the Conference was held under the theme “Customs Agility in a Complex World: Securing and Facilitating Trade through Innovation,” aligning closely with Webb Fontaine Zerø’s vision of real-time regulatory adaptation, intelligent risk management, and seamless digital trade ecosystems.

Beyond the keynote launch, Webb Fontaine experts actively contributed to high-level discussions throughout the event. Ara Shamirzayan, Chief Technology Officer, led a technical panel on reinventing risk management through advanced data analytics and AI, while Anicet Houngbo, General Manager of Webb Fontaine Benin, moderated a panel on digital facilitation at the border, highlighting successful government transformations across emerging markets.

Webb Fontaine’s exhibition stand attracted significant attention, offering live demonstrations of AI-powered solutions and immersive experiences centered around Webb Fontaine Zerø. Delegates engaged with interactive activations and in-depth discussions on how next-generation technologies can modernize Customs operations, enhance revenue collection, strengthen border security, and accelerate trade flows.

The company also sponsored the official conference dinner on the second day of the event, creating a unique platform for networking and collaboration among global Customs leaders, policymakers, and technology partners.

Webb Fontaine’s strong presence at the conference builds on its long-standing collaboration with the World Customs Organization, including discussions around securing cross-border transactions and contributing to the strategic work done by the WCO through active participation to the WCO SAFE Framework of Standards, the Private Sector Consultative Group (PSCG), and the Permanent Technical Committee (PTC).

With the successful launch of Webb Fontaine Zerø and an impactful week of engagement with the global Customs community, Webb Fontaine continues to position itself at the forefront of AI-driven trade technology.

The company looks forward to advancing discussions initiated at the conference and partnering with governments worldwide to usher in a new era of intelligent, agile, and future-ready Customs systems.

About Webb Fontaine:

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Webb Fontaine is a leading technology company specializing in Artificial Intelligence-driven solutions for global trade. With offices spanning Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, the company leverages its extensive expertise to provide governments and communities with innovative solutions that streamline trade processes and enhance efficiency.

Webb Fontaine is renowned for its pioneering technologies that help reduce trade fraud, improve customs revenue, and expedite clearance times, supporting smoother and more profitable trading ecosystems. The company prides itself on a diverse workforce of over 700 professionals from 41 nationalities, emphasizing a culture of excellence, innovation, and integrity.

The firm’s commitment to research and development is unmatched, owning the largest R&D centres in the trade sector, which are pivotal in advancing trade technology and practices. Webb Fontaine’s accolades include numerous international awards and certifications, underscoring its dedication to quality and leadership in trade facilitation.