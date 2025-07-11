The municipal council, community leaders, elected officials, civil society representatives, including women and youth leaders, and academics of Bani Walid met with Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General for Political Affairs, Stephanie Koury, during public consultations held on Saturday.

During a townhall with representatives of the Bani Walid Social Council, speakers deplored the absence of national reconciliation and unresolved human rights violations, particularly those linked to the implementation of Law No. 7 of 2012.

One participant in expressing frustration with the status quo, passionately declared: "Libya does not need agents to decide on its behalf. Instead, it needs an end to the political bodies perpetuating the status quo and the organization of presidential and legislative elections under the supervision of the Supreme Judicial Council."

“The people of Bani Walid are very clear in their demands and needs,” said DSRSGP Koury, addressing the Townhall attendees. “I heard deep frustrations and the need to advance national reconciliation, equitable development, and effective political representation. Only a genuine, inclusive and comprehensive process can effectively address these longstanding challenges.”

Throughout other meetings with municipal councils of Bani Walid, Tininay, and Mardum, as well as with representatives from civil society organizations, youth, and women, calls for a fundamental change of Libya's political and security landscape were consistently echoed. Participants specifically advocated for activating dialogue mechanisms, establishing a constituent body, broadening political participation, and forming a compact, technocratic government.

A recurring theme in most meetings was criticism directed at UNSMIL's perceived slow progress in advancing the political process. However, numerous participants urged the mission to play a greater role, particularly in national reconciliation, and to adopt a more robust stance in sanctioning those obstructing the political process or contributing to the deteriorating security situation. Koury clarified that UNSMIL will not hesitate to name the spoilers of the political process.

In discussing the way forward, DSRSG Koury noted, “We have to work together to resolve the issues raised not only by the people of Bani Walid, but also by communities across the country, through an inclusive political process. We need to move beyond the cycle of chronic transitions for the greater good of Libya and its people.” .

Participants also underscored the importance of empowering municipal councils with greater authority and resources from the central government. They pointed out that insufficient funding not only hampers the delivery of essential services, including healthcare and education, but also erodes public confidence in the electoral process.

The vital contributions of women and youth to their communities were also highlighted, along with calls for their meaningful empowerment and full inclusion in decision-making processes.

The mission's visit to Bani Walid concluded with a stop at the city's University, where the delegation met with academics and members of the House of Representatives and the High Council of State. Discussions centered on the options and recommendations put forward by the Advisory Committee and potential lasting solutions to the political stalemate. Across all meetings, a consistent demand was that as the UNSMIL-facilitated political process advances, the UN should prioritize greater inclusion of Bani Walid, broader participation and meaningful representation of voices from across Libya, including the Warfalla tribe. The academics indicated they are going to study the Advisory Committee options in detail and provide written comments.

In May 2025, UNSMIL published the Executive Summary of the Advisory Committee’s Report which outlines four proposed options to advance the political process :

Conducting presidential and legislative elections simultaneously; Conducting parliamentary elections first, followed by the adoption of a permanent constitution; Adopting a permanent constitution before elections; or Establishing a political dialogue committee, based on the Libyan Political Agreement to finalize electoral laws, executive authority and permanent constitution.

All participants were encouraged to complete the online poll [link] and share it widely to ensure the voices of Bani Walid and its communities are reflected in the design of Libya’s political roadmap.