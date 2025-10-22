Ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Finals, Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the continental governing body of rugby in Africa, participated in the “Journey of Women’s Representation in Rugby Leadership” panel at the 17th World Rugby General Assembly in London, United Kingdom.

Organized by World Rugby (https://www.World.Rugby), the global governing body of rugby, the assembly brought together 134 national unions and regional associations to focus on progress, leadership, governance, and the sport’s future direction.

In the panel discussion, Mensah emphasized Africa’s role in driving inclusive leadership within global rugby.

“How can you ignore talent because of gender? If sport is big business, neglecting women means alienating at least 50% of the world and losing 50% of your profit. Our athletes are everywhere. Our scientists are around the world, and they're not just men, they are women. I believe in a global perspective, and you need to give a chance to that child who may be a girl and give strength to men to be strong and not intimidated by the excellence you need to succeed."

In the last decade, World Rugby and its global membership have undertaken a significant journey of transformation to advance female representation in leadership roles at both governance and strategic levels. With the World Rugby Executive Board now comprising 42% women and the World Rugby Council at 38%, this session encouraged reflection on progress achieved, ongoing challenges, and the path forward.

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson urged members to harness the momentum of the record-breaking Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 to continue building relevance and impact. “This tournament has been joyous, bold, brilliant and truly era-defining. It shows what’s possible when our sport embraces diversity and connects players and fans in new ways.”

Attendance at the Women’s Rugby World Cup reached record-breaking levels; the final between England and Canada drawing 81,885 fans, more than three times the number from 2021.

As the General Assembly concluded, Mensah reaffirmed Rugby Africa’s commitment to advancing gender across the continent, aligning with the global movement for change in the sport.

"I believe in womanhood. This beautiful game of ours requires excellence, and we can’t achieve it with only 50% of us. There is nothing to be afraid of. If sport is big business, then we must embrace women," said Mensah.

The 17th World Rugby General Assembly set the tone for a decisive new chapter in global rugby, grounded in diversity, inclusion, and shared purpose.

The panel featured Kylie Bates, United Nations Sport Strategy Lead at UN Women HQ and the Pacific Islands, Sol Iglesias, Chief Executive Officer of Argentina Rugby Union, and Cathy Wong, President of the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC).

