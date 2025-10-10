Water security is one of the most pressing risks for South Africa’s industries. To equip leaders with the skills, strategies and frameworks to manage this challenge, Water Security Africa Johannesburg will host a series of facilitated discussion sessions on 4–5 November 2025 at The Maslow Hotel, Sandton

These highly interactive sessions will provide hands-on guidance for decision-makers from agriculture, mining, food&beverage, manufacturing and hospitality sectors — giving them actionable tools to future-proof their operations.

Day 1: Risk&Responsibility

Do We Really Have a Water Problem at Scale? A panel session with top executives from leading South African companies exploring the realities of South Africa’s water crisis. Delegates will gain clarity on infrastructure reform, licensing bottlenecks, and balancing ESG with operational imperatives

Securing Operations Across Sectors – From Field to Factory - Practical case studies on irrigation, water reuse, and industrial recovery — including speakers on Coca-Cola Beverages Africa’s circular reuse innovation and NEPAD’s regional perspectives.

Day 2: Capital, Circularity&Compliance

Banking on Water Security – unpacking how to structure and finance large-scale efficiency and reuse projects.

From Farm to Facility – a case-study-driven session on safeguarding supply, ensuring compliance, and deploying AI-powered monitoring.

From Pit to Plant – mining and manufacturing discussion, covering water reuse, pollutant reduction and rehabilitation strategies, with case studies from Harmony Gold and Glencore.

Wastewater to Wealth Water – a collaborative wrap-session distilling insights into actionable steps and circular water value strategies

Why attend?

These sessions provide a unique opportunity for executives, sustainability managers, and operations leaders to move from discussion to action.

Practical examples

Ahead of Water Security Africa Johannesburg, the team invites you to a join the conversation during a free, expert-led online discussion during which our experts will unpack practical strategies for mine water treatment, catchment restoration and closed-loop reuse. With a focus on what’s scalable, sustainable and already delivering results, whether you’re driving ESG strategy, overseeing wastewater systems, implementing digital monitoring, or shaping policy frameworks, you’ll walk away with actionable insights.



Webinar title: From pit to plant: Scalable mine water rehabilitation&reuse

Watch on-demand here: https://apo-opa.co/4h8ZsUL

