Official draw to take place in Jeddah on Tuesday, 5 September; Event will be streamed live across the world on FIFA’s (https://www.FIFA.com) digital platforms; Find out the route to glory for all seven clubs involved.

The draw for the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™ (https://apo-opa.info/3sEwZks) will take place on Tuesday, 5 September, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at 14:00 (local time), 13:00 (CEST).

This event is to be streamed live on FIFA's digital platforms and will be available worldwide (https://apo-opa.info/3sFKr7K).

FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™ participants

AFC Champions League 2022 winners: Urawa Reds, Japan

CAF Champions League 2022/2023 winners: Al Ahly FC, Egypt

Concacaf Champions League 2023 winners: Club León, Mexico

CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023 winners: TBD

OFC Champions League 2023 winners: Auckland City FC, New Zealand

UEFA Champions League 2022/2023 winners: Manchester City FC, England

Host (latest winner of organising association's league): Al Ittihad FC, Saudi Arabia

Procedures

View the draw procedures in full (https://apo-opa.info/47XFN5b)

Presenter, Conductor and Assistants

Jaime Yarza, Director of FIFA Tournaments, will conduct the draw, with Samantha Johnson fulfilling the role of Presenter.

Assisting them will be two esteemed former players with experience of the FIFA Club World Cup. Yaya Toure won a memorable and dramatic final with Barcelona in 2009, soon after which he began a trophy-laden eight-year spell with this year’s European hopefuls, Manchester City.

Manaf Abushugair, for his part, is a two-time AFC Champions League winner with Al Ittihad and a veteran of the Saudi outfit’s run to the semi-finals in 2005.

Official emblem launch and match schedule

There will be two more significant milestones happening in the coming days, with the launch of the official emblem on the evening of Monday 4 September and the publishing of the official match schedule following Tuesday's draw.

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org