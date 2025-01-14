Vodacom and Orange (www.Orange.com) have joined hands to form, a first of its kind, rural towerco partnership in Africa. Through this partnership, the companies will collaborate to build, own, and operate solar-powered mobile base stations in underserved areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The initiative will extend network coverage and enable access to telecommunications and mobile financial services to up to 19 million people in less densely populated rural communities, reinforcing their commitment to bridging the digital divide and driving inclusive growth.

Deploying and operating networks, particularly in deep rural areas, continues to be a significant challenge in the DRC. To bridge the digital divide and expand network coverage in underserved communities, the companies have pledged to jointly construct up to 2,000 new solar-powered base stations over six years, using 2G and 4G technologies. This agreement commences with an initial commitment of 1,000 sites after which Orange and Vodacom may scale the project by a further 1,000 towers. The completion of this joint venture remains subject to the approval of administrative, regulatory, and competition authorities.

Beyond enhanced population coverage, this combined investment will enable consumers to access voice, data, and mobile money services. With the first base station expected to start operating in 2025, Orange and Vodacom will be sharing active and passive equipment owned by the joint venture as anchor tenants for an initial term of 20 years. The joint venture will offer its passive infrastructure to any MNO interested wherever technically feasible to increase usage and promote a wider range of options for the population.

“With a footprint serving over 210 million customers across Africa, we have the opportunity to significantly contribute to the continent's socio-economic development by building a digital society and fostering inclusivity for all. This aligns with our purpose to connect for a better future, and our partnership with Orange is a crucial step towards providing mobile coverage to people in previously underserved areas in the DRC," says Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group.

“Our longstanding presence in Africa, including over 10 years in the DRC, has equipped us with a deep understanding of the market and customer needs. Collaborating with Vodacom by sharing both passive and active infrastructure is the most effective approach to fulfilling our commitment to accelerating connectivity access for everyone, including rural areas, while minimizing our environmental footprint,” says Orange Middle East and Africa CEO, Jérôme Hénique.

Mobile Internet penetration in the DRC is at 32.3% and Orange and Vodacom's announcement to construct new base stations in the country aligns with the country's new vision for the digital economy as included in the National Digital Plan Horizon 2025 adopted in 2019 (https://apo-opa.co/4afDBYm). The plan aims to foster digital transformation across various sectors, leading to improved public services, enhanced economic growth, and equitable access to digital services for all citizens. This initiative emphasizes e-citizenship, e-government, and e-commerce and is expected to contribute to job creation, bridge the digital divide, and boost the country's GDP.

About Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA):

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has 160 million customers at 30 September 2024. With 7.1 billion euros of revenues in 2023, Orange MEA is the first growth area in the Orange group. Orange Money, its flagship mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has more than 100 million customers. Orange, multi-services operator, key partner of the digital transformation provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

About Orange RDC:

For nearly 12 years, Orange RDC, a subsidiary of the Orange Group, has been connecting Congolese people through innovative connectivity solutions and a proactive corporate responsibility policy. As the first and only telecom operator in the DRC to offer fiber to its subscribers and a pioneer in launching new technologies, Orange RDC plays a key role in the country’s economic and human development. The company is committed to digital and social inclusion, with initiatives such as the Orange Digital Center&Clubs in Kinshasa, Lubumbashi, Matadi, and Kananga, which provide free digital training to thousands of young Congolese.

Today, it has over 15 million subscribers across the country, with more than 3,400 sites, over 90% of which are 4G-enabled.

About Vodacom:

Vodacom Group is a leading and purpose-led African connectivity, digital and financial services company. The Group, including Safaricom, serves over 210 million customers spanning across the consumer and enterprise segments. From our roots in South Africa, we have grown our business to include operations in the DRC, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, and Tanzania. Our mobile networks cover a total population of over 500 million people. Vodacom is majority-owned by Vodafone (65.1% holding), one of the world’s largest communications companies by revenue.

About Vodacom Congo:

For almost 22 years, Vodacom Congo has put its technology at the service of the socio-economic development of the DRC, providing a wide range of innovative technological products and services.

Thanks to its policy of corporate social responsibility, Vodacom Congo gives its subscribers access to solutions that contribute to the social and financial inclusion of the Congolese people.

For more than 21 years, Vodacom Congo has been a privileged and constant partner in the economic and social development of the DRC.

A pioneer in the energy transition in the telecommunications sector, Vodacom Congo has undertaken a number of initiatives to decarbonise its operations and provide clean solutions to the entire population it serves deployment of almost 900 100% solar-powered rural connectivity sites since 2013, elimination of more than 95% of paper in administrative procedures through digitisation and implementation of an internal policy for energy transition and reduction of its carbon footprint.