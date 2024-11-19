vivo (www.vivo.com/za), one of the top five smartphone manufacturers in the world, is bringing its all-new vivo X200 Pro flagship smartphone range to Africa in collaboration with MediaTek (www.MediaTek.com), a global fabless semiconductor company powering over two billion connected devices annually. The collaboration was announced at AfricaCom 2024 in Cape Town.

The vivo X200 Pro features groundbreaking imaging technology, exceptional processing power, and a suite of innovations for productivity and creativity. Among the first smartphones powered by Dimensity 9400 (https://apo-opa.co/3OjMjdG), the Vivo X200 Pro comes in the Pro Mini variant alongside the base and Pro models.

The device is built on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, the company’s new-generation flagship smartphone chipset optimised for edge-AI applications, immersive gaming, incredible photography, and more. Featuring the all-big-core Arm Cortex-X925 CPU at 3.62GHz, the SoC delivers blistering performance.

The design offers 35% faster single-core performance and 28% faster multi-core performance compared to MediaTek's previous generation flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9300. Built on TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, the Dimensity 9400 is up to 40% more power-efficient than its predecessor, allowing users to enjoy longer battery life.

“As our fourth-generation flagship, the Dimensity 9400 builds on our momentum in the premium segment,” said Rami Osman (https://apo-opa.co/48T6tVz), Director of Business Development for MediaTek Middle East and Africa. “It enables manufacturers like vivo to build future-proof devices with next-generation features like Wi-Fi 7 tri-band MLO and on-device generative AI.”

Incorporating MediaTek's 8th Generation NPU, the Dimensity 9400 is the first mobile chipset to offer on-device LoRA training, high-quality on-device video generation, and developer support for Agentic AI. Dimensity 9400 offers up to 80% faster large language model (LLM) prompt performance.

Tony Shi, GM of vivo South Africa, said: “In 2023, vivo joined hands with MediaTek to usher in the all-big-core era. This year, we are proud to collaborate with MediaTek to define the second-generation all-big-core 3nm Dimensity 9400. The SoC delivers excellent performance across all productivity, gaming and media experiences.

“The tuning of vivo's BlueChip technology solutions unleashes the performance of the Dimensity 9400 flagship, while achieving excellent power efficiency control. This achieves a balanced state of high efficiency and low power consumption, empowering the vivo X200 Pro with exceptional experiences in performance, power efficiency, gaming, communication, security, imaging, display, and AI.”

For media queries:

Idea Engineers (PR agency for MediaTek)

Ashmika Naidoo

Mobile: +27 (0)78 371 1645

ashmika@ideaengineers.co.za

Social Media:

Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/4fzOjKU

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/3CxH6fU

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3ADznfP

Website: www.MediaTek.com

About MediaTek Inc.:

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.MediaTek.com for more information.