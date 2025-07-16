Shri Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles [Mos (PM)] will pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Kingdom of Lesotho from 18-22 July 2025 and to the Republic of South Africa from 23-25 July 2025.

2.​ During his visit to Eswatini, MoS (PM) is scheduled to pay courtesy call on His Majesty King Mswati III and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini. He is expected to hold meeting with Foreign Minister of Eswatini to discuss matters of mutual interest and to review the progress of bilateral relations. The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade&investment, capacity building, development partnership and people-to-people exchanges. MoS (PM) will also engage with the Indian diaspora and participate in events highlighting India’s development partnership initiatives in Eswatini. This visit is expected to further enhance the longstanding and friendly relations between India and the Kingdom of Eswatini.

3. ​In the Kingdom of Lesotho, MoS (PM) is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on His Majesty King Letsie III, and the Right Honourable Mr. Samuel Matekane, Prime Minister of Kingdom of Lesotho. MoS will also have bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations. He is expected to meet the Minister of Information, Communications, Science, Technology&Innovation, the Minister of Education&Training, and the Minister of Labour and Employment in Maseru. This Ministerial visit to Kingdom of Lesotho is being undertaken after a gap of 10 years following the first-ever Ministerial visit from India to Lesotho by Hon’ble Minister of State (IC) Culture, Tourism&MoS for Civil Aviation, Dr. Mahesh Sharma, on 9 July 2015 as Special Envoy of Hon’ble Prime Minister to deliver invitations for the 3rd India-Africa Forum Summit to the leadership of the Government of Lesotho.

4.​ In South Africa, MoS (PM) will lead a delegation to participate in the upcoming G-20 Development Ministerial Meetings (DMM) on 24-25 July 2025 in Skukuza, South Africa and is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with the South African Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Hon'ble Ms. Maropene Lydia Ramokgopa and other Ministers responsible for Development and Heads of Delegations of other G20 Members, invited countries and International Organizations participating in the DMM.

5. ​MoS (PM) is also expected to have bilateral engagements and interactions with prominent leaders of businesses and members of the Indian community in Eswatini, Lesotho and South Africa.