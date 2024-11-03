Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoS-KVS) will pay an official visit to the Republic of Zambia from 04-07 November 2024.

2. During the visit, MoS-KVS will co-chair the 6th Session of India-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission with Mr. Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Zambia on 6 November 2024 to review all aspects of bilateral relations. The 5th Session of the Joint Permanent Commission was held in 2005 in New Delhi. The last visit by Minister of State for External Affairs to Zambia was in October 2019 to inaugurate the CII Exim Bank Southern Africa Regional Conclave in Lusaka.

3. During the visit, MoS-KVS will also hold discussions with senior leadership of the Government of Zambia. MoS-KVS will also participate in an India-Zambia Business Round Table Conference to promote trade and investment between the two countries. The bilateral trade between the two countries stood at USD 448.39 million in 2023-24. India is one of the leading investors in Zambia with a pledged investment of over USD 5 billion.

4. MoS-KVS will also interact with the Indian community in Lusaka. Zambia has a large and vibrant Indian community which numbers around 30,000.

5. India and Zambia are commemorating 60 years of establishment of diplomatic relations. The visit of MoS-KVS would pave the way for further enhancing India-Zambia bilateral relations.