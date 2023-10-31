Shri V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs of India, will pay an official visit to Mauritius from 01-02 November 2023 to participate in the commemoration of the 189th Anniversary of the arrival of Indentured Labourers in Mauritius on 2nd November 2023.

During his visit, MoS will hold meetings with the Mauritian leadership and inaugurate two development projects: the 8 MW Solar Power Plant at Henrietta and a Sports Complex constructed with Indian Grant assistance.

MoS will oversee the signing of an MOU for the joint development and launch of a satellite for Earth Observation-based applications for Mauritius. A joint commemorative postage stamp will also be released to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Mauritius.

Mauritius is India’s key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and occupies a special place in Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region). This visit is expected to further solidify the common cultural and historical legacy of the two countries, which forms the foundation of the special partnership between India and Mauritius.