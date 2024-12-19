Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India


Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri will be on an official visit to Mauritius on 20-22 December, 2024. The visit marks the first high-level bilateral engagement between India and Mauritius after the formation of the new government in Mauritius led by Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, PM of Mauritius.

2. The visit is a continuation of the regular high level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the priority India attaches to its relation with Mauritius under its Vision SAGAR, Africa Forward policy and commitment to Global South.

3. India and Mauritius share age-old ties rooted in shared history, culture and tradition and encompasses cooperation across several sectors. The visit will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties with Mauritius.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.