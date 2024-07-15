The External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar will undertake an official visit to the Republic of Mauritius from 16th to 17th July 2024. The visit marks one of the first bilateral engagements undertaken by EAM following his re-appointment and follows the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Mauritius, the Hon. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, to India for the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet and Council of Ministers. EAM had previously visited Mauritius in February, 2021.

2.​ During the visit, EAM will call on the Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Mr. Pravind Jugnauth and will hold bilateral meetings with other senior ministers of the Government of Mauritius. In addition, he will engage with other prominent Mauritian leaders. The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively take stock of various facets of the bilateral relationship.

3.​ The visit underscores the importance of the India Mauritius relationship, and is a reflection of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’, Vision SAGAR, and commitment to the Global South. It also reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to strengthen further the multi-dimensional bilateral relationship and deepen close people-to-people ties.