VIPASO (https://VIPASO.io) announced that is available on Temenos Exchange (https://apo-opa.co/3GBHE2V), the partner ecosystem of integrated fintech solutions.

VIPASO stands for a comprehensive solution based on in- depth payment knowledge combined with outstanding technical features to ensure a competitive, yet user friendly product consisting of two different apps – one for the consumer, one for the merchant. It’s prepared to be utilized in various cases, geographies and environments. In cooperation with Temenos provides financial institutions a solution to improve the customer journey to drive upgraded business outcomes.

Temenos Exchange brings innovation to market faster, and at scale. The ecosystem offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos open platform for composable banking (https://apo-opa.co/3R8Prue), enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.

Martin Bailey, Director of Innovation and Ecosystems, Temenos, said: “Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate and monetize new banking solutions. The integration with Temenos and joining Temenos Exchange means VIPASO can write once and be readily available to the thousands of banks globally that run on our platform.”

“We are honored to be available on Temenos Exchange, our mission to make VIPASO technology available to everyone, everywhere." Said Matthias Horvath, CEO at VIPASO. “We started VIPASO with a goal to make POS (point of sale) payments simple, reliable, safe and universal. The partnership with Temenos is a significant progress towards achieving that goal.”

“VIPASO availability on Temenos Exchange further extends our commitment to the banking community and enables Temenos customers to easily reap the benefits of VIPASO. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Temenos platform to help us achieve our business goals.”

VIPASO does not require terminals or any hardware beyond two Bluetooth-enabled devices. It catalyzes financial inclusion, especially in emerging countries.

VIPASO is a start-up dedicated to payments, has developed an end-to-end, independent, complete mobile payments solution: an app-based, white label system that uses Bluetooth Low Energy for the payment process initiation between the consumer and the merchant, to be used anywhere in the world.