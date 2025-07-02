Violence against civilians in South Sudan is escalating to record levels, according to a new report by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, which documents 1,607 victims in the first quarter of this year, the highest number in any three-month period since 2020.

The report reveals that 739 civilians were killed, 679 injured, 149 abducted, and 40 subjected to conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) between January and March 2025. Compared to the October to December 2024 quarter, this marked an 86 percent increase in victims (866 to 1,607), a 110 percent increase in civilians killed (352 to 739) and a 94 percent increase in those injured (350 to 679). Abductions rose from 129 to 149 and CRSV cases from 35 to 40.

Compared to the same quarter in 2024, this represents a 76 percent increase in victims (913 to 1,607) 58 percent increase in killings (468 to 739) and 107 percent increase in injuries (328 to 679).

Warrap State recorded the highest number of civilians affected, with 428 deaths and 298 injuries, followed by Central Equatoria with a 260 percent increase in victims and the most abductions. The number of child victims increased sharply from 114 to 171. Women and girls continued to be disproportionately affected by CRSV and other acts of sexual and gender-based violence, together accounting for 98 percent of documented victims.

Consistent with the previous quarter, most victims were attributed to community-based militias or civil defense groups (66 percent), while unidentified, opportunistic armed elements were responsible for 22 percent.

Conventional parties to the armed conflict and other armed groups were responsible for 15 percent of victims, marking a concerning increase of 27 percent (from 152 to 193). The escalation of armed confrontations involving these parties and groups severely undermined the protection of civilians and resulted in violations and abuses of human rights and international humanitarian law.

“It is the primary responsibility of the Government to protect civilians and prevent conflicts, which continue to cause immense harm to communities across the country,” said Guang Cong, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, UNMISS. “Together with regional and international partners, UNMISS calls for concerted, collective efforts at the national, state and local levels to address the underlying causes and drivers, facilitate the resolution of grievances through dialogue and hold perpetrators accountable in order to end the deadly cycle of violence.”

As an impartial partner, UNMISS supports efforts to protect civilians and deter violence by conducting thousands of peacekeeping patrols by land, air, and river each year, facilitating locally led reconciliation and peacebuilding initiatives, strengthening rule of law institutions and extending their reach through mobile courts to far flung areas and helping to advance broader political and peace processes in the country, while emphasizing on the need for accountability and justice for abuses and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.