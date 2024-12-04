The Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has launched an innovative digital border control system and e-gates, at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

The digital border control system, which allows rapid biometric and facial immigration checks, will enable holders of the Ghanacard to swiftly go through designated e-gates without immigration officials on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport.

Similarly, members of the diaspora, and foreign visitors can also use the e-gates by pre-registering biometric data and travel credentials.

Speaking at the launch, Vice President Bawumia said Ghana has taken a "monumental leap forward in border management with the commissioning of our e-gates," a system he said was proudly "designed and built by Ghanaians," and also "fully owned and managed by the Ghana Immigration Service."

Dr. Bawumia said with the global travel landscape evolving, Ghana, following the launch of the e-gates, has taken the giant step to join a few countries in the world who have embraced technology for rapid border control, and even gone ahead of many developed countries with the integration of both biometric and facial systems.

"The global travel landscape is evolving rapidly, with innovations such as biometric e-gates and Digital Travel Credentials becoming the new standard. For example, the United Kingdom has begun trials of facial biometric e-gates that allow travelers to pass through immigration without presenting physical passports. Similarly, the European Union is advancing its Digital Travel Credential initiative, enabling travelers to submit their credentials digitally in advance for faster clearance," Dr. Bawumia said.

"Ghana has embraced these global advancements, integrating biometric verification and Digital Travel Credential technologies into a single platform. This dual capability positions Ghana as a pioneer in intelligent border control, aligning with global standards while placing us ahead of many advanced nations."

"Our e-gates leverage cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, biometrics, and real-time data processing to create a frictionless and secure travel experience."

Dr. Bawumia added further that, with the ability to facilitate e-visas and a fully digital travel process, ''Ghana is now prepared for the future of border management," with immense benefits to citizens, foreign travellers and the nation.

"For Ghanaian citizens, this means expedited clearance at airports and border points. For members of the diaspora, the e-gates provide a smooth and efficient entry process, making their arrival in Ghana seamless and hassle-free. And for foreign visitors, Ghana becomes not only a welcoming destination but a leader in global travel infrastructure. These systems ensure that our borders are faster, safer, and more inclusive, setting a benchmark for modern border management,'' said the Vice President.

"These advancements reflect our readiness for the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions, ensuring adaptability to future innovations," he said.

ROLE OF THE GHANACARD IN GHANA'S INTEGRATED SYSTEMS

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the significant of the Ghanacard in Ghana latest digital innovation, adding that laying the foundation for a robust national biometric. identification system, has been the reason for Ghana's integrated digital systems.

"Today’s milestone builds on the solid foundation of Ghana’s National ID System and the Ghana Card—a comprehensive identity framework integrating biometric data, digital addresses, and personal identities into a secure platform. This framework has transformed service delivery across sectors, from health insurance and driver’s licensing to tax identification and pension management."

"The Ghana Card has also become a critical tool for national security, supporting law enforcement and other agencies. Notably, the Ghana Card was recognized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) as a valid e-passport card; since this recognition, Ghanaians have been able to travel to Ghana, across 197 countries and access over 44,000 airports worldwide with just their Ghana Card. Building on this foundation, the Ghana Immigration Service, in partnership with a local private partner, developed an intelligent border control system."

"The culmination of this effort is the e-gates we unveil today, delivering unmatched security, transparency, and efficiency at all points of entry—airports, seaports, and land borders."

E-GATES TO BE DEPLOYED AT OTHER AIRPORTS

Dr. Bawumia revealed that with the introduction of the e-gates at the Kotoka International Airport, the way has now been paved for its expansion to other airports in the country.

"This border control system is being introduced at Kotoka International Airport, Ghana’s flagship gateway, and will be expanded to all major airports, including Tamale and Kumasi, as well as all land and sea borders," he said.

"Ensuring that travelers nationwide can benefit from the same convenience, efficiency, and security, setting a consistent standard across Ghana’s borders."