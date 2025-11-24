Mr. Sebastien Pillay, Vice President of the Republic of Seychelles, will lead the Seychelles delegation to the 7th African Union-European Union Summit taking place in Luanda, Angola, from 24th to 25th November 2025.

The Vice President departed Seychelles on Saturday, 22nd November 2025, for Angola to participate in this important continental gathering, where he will engage in Thematic Session I: "Peace, Security, Governance and Multilateralism," representing Seychelles' interests and contributing to crucial discussions on continental cooperation.

The 7th AU-EU Summit brings together African and European leaders to strengthen partnerships and address key challenges affecting both continents, including security, governance, and multilateral cooperation.

Vice President Pillay is being accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Ambassador Conrad Mederic, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Seychelles to the African Union, Mrs. Patricia Ilunga, Ambassador of Seychelles in Addis Ababa, and members of the Foreign Affairs Department.

Vice President Pillay's participation underscores Seychelles commitment to regional and international cooperation and its active engagement in continental dialogue on matters of peace, security, and multilateral governance.

The Vice President is expected to return to Seychelles on Friday, 28th November 2025.