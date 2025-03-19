On March 17, Her Honour Mutale Nalumango, Vice President of Zambia, attended the donation ceremony of floods relief items from the Zambia Chinese Association held at the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU). Mr. Wang Sheng, Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, Mr. Zhang Jian, Chairman of the Zambia Chinese Association, and Hon. Sheal Mulyata, Minister of Lusaka Province were present.

Mr. Wang said in his speech that China and Zambia have long shared weal and woe and are committed to mutual assistance. China empathizes with the Zambian people who have suffered from recent floods. At the initiative of the Embassy, the Chinese communities and enterprises in Zambia donated cash and supplies worth over 1.2 million Kwacha to provide strong support for Zambia's flood relief, which is a proof of China's commitment to building a community with a shared future for mankind. China will continue to provide assistance to Zambia to the best of its capability and open a new chapter for the next 60 years of the bilateral relations.

Vice President Nalumango said in her speech that the donation is of great significance to the resettlement of the victims and reconstruction of the affected areas. She extended her sincere gratitude to the Chinese side for its heartwarming gesture. She said that in the past 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, especially when Zambia suffered from the pandemic of COVID-19 and cholera, the Chinese government, Chinese communities and enterprises have provided Zambian people with timely help to counter these disasters, reflecting the people-to-people friendship and the tight bond of the shared future. The Chinese communities and enterprises in Zambia always consider Zambia as their second home and have been actively fulfilling their social responsibilities and contributing to Zambia's social welfare and economic development. It is expected that the two countries continue to implement the consensus of the two Heads of State, join hands to promote modernization and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Mr. Zhang Jian, Chairman of the Zambia Chinese Association, said that the Chinese communities in Zambia will continue to devote themselves to public welfare and work with the Zambian people to overcome the current difficulties.

A handover ceremony of the donated materials and cash was held. Since the beginning of 2025, multiple floods have struck Lusaka and other areas of Zambia due to continuous rainfall. After learning the needs of the victims in detail, the Chinese Embassy in Zambia launched a disaster relief initiative at the earliest time. After extensive fund-raising, relief materials such as mealie meal, cooking oil and blankets that worth over one million Kwacha were donated.