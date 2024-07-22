This year marks 69 years of establishment of the Association, which has been receiving financial support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand for student activities, including skill development, academic and leisure activities. Currently, there are about 2,800 Thai students in Egypt. The Vice Minister commended the Thai students in Egypt for their strong and commiting community, and pledged the readiness of the Ministry and the Embassy to support the work of the Association and the Center. Education has always been an important element and a long-standing foundation for people-to-people relations between Thailand and Egypt.

On 21 July 2024, H.E. Mr. Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, together with representatives from the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, met with the representatives of the Thai Students' Association in Cairo Under The Royal Patronage to hear about the roles and activities of the Association, at the Kor Sor Nor Center.

