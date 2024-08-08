On 1 August 2024, H.E. Mr. Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, had a meeting with H.E. Mr. Belmiro José Malate, Ambassador of the Republic of Mozambique to the Kingdom of Thailand with residence in Jakarta, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of his visit to Thailand to attend official functions in celebration of His Majesty the King’s 72nd Birthday Anniversary on 28 July 2024.
Both sides exchanged views on the current regional situations and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various dimensions, including reciprocal support in the multilateral flora, cooperation on trade and Thailand's substantial investment in Mozambique as well as development cooperation in line with Mozambique's needs, particularly in agricultural sectors. In addition, the Thai side expressed its readiness to organise the first Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) between Thailand and Mozambique to further enhance bilateral ties.