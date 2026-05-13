Metro Africa Xpress (MAX), Africa’s leading electric mobility platform, has secured USD 8 million in debt funding from Triple Jump, marking a key milestone in scaling its clean mobility operations.

Triple Jump, a Netherlands-based impact investment manager with a strong track record of financing inclusive financial institutions and clean energy businesses across emerging markets, represents one of MAX’s first international institutional lenders. Its participation underscores confidence in MAX’s operating model, asset-backed lending structure, and long-term scalability within Africa’s evolving mobility sector.

The funding will support:

Expansion of MAX’s electric vehicle (EV) fleet

Rollout of battery swap infrastructure

Continued development of its Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGO) financing platform

MAX’s model is designed to lower barriers to asset ownership for commercial drivers (“Champions”), enabling income generation through access to productive mobility assets while reducing operating costs relative to internal combustion alternatives.

Operating across Nigeria, Ghana, and Cameroon, with Nigeria as its core market, MAX is building an integrated ecosystem comprising:

Purpose-built EVs adapted for local conditions

Battery swapping infrastructure to address charging constraints

IoT-enabled fleet management systems

Embedded financing solutions for underserved drivers

Verdant IMAP acted as sole financial advisor and arranger on the transaction, supporting structuring, investor engagement, and execution. The transaction establishes a foundation for further institutional capital deployment into the business.

Media enquiries:

Verdant IMAP

Orient Mahonisi

T: +27 10 140 3700

E: orient.mahonisi@verdant-cap.com

About Verdant IMAP:

Verdant IMAP is a leading pan-African investment bank specialising in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private capital markets. Combining international investment banking experience with a deep understanding of local markets, Verdant IMAP helps clients access global capital and strategic partnerships to drive growth and transformation across the continent. Verdant IMAP has extensive experience in the Metals&Mining sector in Africa. Verdant IMAP is the IMAP partner firm for its region. IMAP, established in 1973, is a global M&A partnership with over 600 professionals across 51 countries and completing around 300 transactions per year is consistently ranked among the top 5 advisors worldwide for mid-market transactions. www.Verdant-Cap.com