The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Education, Sciences and the Creative Industries, Mr Makhi Feni, has expressed shock at the unfortunate criminality as shown in the dash-cam video of the fatal accident that resulted in the passing of 14 learners in Gauteng.

“What is being shown on social media is pure criminality and no amount of punishment will be sufficient enough to rehabilitate the driver or hold him accountable. What that driver did is the kind of driving our people are subjected to daily by taxi drivers,” said Mr Feni.

The committee sent its deepest and heartfelt condolences to the parents, families who have lost children in the accident. “It is unfortunate that it is this kind of hot heads that are responsible for the transportation of our people daily. And it is unfortunate that there is nothing the taxi associations could do as they hardly ever reflect or take accountability.”

Mr Feni said law enforcement agencies must make this driver accountable and include a possible ban from ever driving on South Africa’s roads.

A dash cam footage of how the accident occurred has been revealed on social media. A 14 seater minibus taxi, seeks to overtake numerous vehicles on a narrow two-way road. When the driver realises an oncoming vehicle he drives off the road on the side of the oncoming traffic but does not make it on time. The minibus was hit, instantly killing all the learners onboard.

“It seems nothing will make taxi drivers change their behaviour and make them respect traffic laws. Police should be given full powers to handle criminality on our roads as it relates to driver behaviour. The road network is a shared service which demands that drivers respect other road users,” Mr Feni said.

Gauteng Education MEC also made known that the drivers’ behaviour had been an issue before and that it was reported.

ISSUED BY THE PARLIAMENTARY COMMUNICATION SERVICES ON BEHALF OF THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE SELECT COMMITTEE ON EDUCATION, SCIENCES AND CREATIVE INDUSTRIES, MR MAKHI FENI.



