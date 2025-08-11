The U.S. Embassy in Mozambique is pleased to announce the arrival of Chargé d’Affaires Abigail L. Dressel on August 11. She will lead the U.S. Mission to Mozambique.

Chargé d’Affaires Dressel, a career diplomat, will work to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the United States of America and the Republic of Mozambique. “It is an honor to return to Mozambique, an important partner of the United States,” said Chargé d’Affaires Dressel. “I look forward to deepening our partnership with Mozambique to make both of our countries and peoples safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”

This is her second diplomatic assignment in Mozambique and her third in Africa, reflecting her deep expertise and longstanding engagement in the region. From 2019 to 2022, she served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Maputo.

A seasoned diplomat with more than two decades of experience advancing U.S. foreign policy, Chargé d’Affaires Dressel has served in key leadership roles across Africa, Latin America, and Europe. Prior to her current assignment, she was Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina (2022–2025). Her earlier assignments include Counselor for Public Affairs at the U.S. Missions in Brazil and Colombia, and U.S. Consul in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Ms. Dressel is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Minister Counselor.

She has also served at U.S. Embassies in Portugal, Angola, Peru, and El Salvador. In Washington, she directed global media outreach in the Bureau of Global Public Affairs at the Department of State. During her career, Ms. Dressel has been recognized with several awards, including the prestigious Presidential Rank Award, in recognition of her exceptional leadership and service.

Originally from Wallingford, Connecticut, Ms. Dressel holds a B.A. in International Affairs from The George Washington University. She is fluent in Portuguese and Spanish. She is married and has two children.