SAMANA Developers (www.SamanaDevelopers.com), the award-winning Dubai-based real estate company, in collaboration with ELIE SAAB, the global luxury lifestyle brand, officially unveiled the SAMANA Ocean Views interiors by ELIE SAAB project in Dubai’s Madinat Arena. This landmark development marks the first branded real estate project by ELIE SAAB in the Maldives and the inaugural branded venture by SAMANA Developers.

Nestled amidst the Maldivian archipelago, SAMANA Ocean Views interiors by ELIE SAAB is set in a prime location, just a 20-minute speedboat ride from Hanimaadhoo Airport or a 45-minute seaplane journey from Malé. Spanning over 507,651 square feet, this exclusive 190-key development offers an exceptional retreat, featuring a selection of luxurious beachfront villas, over-water bungalows, and sophisticated poolside apartments. Each residence is thoughtfully designed to immerse residents in the beauty of the Maldives, with interiors by ELIE SAAB that reflect the brand’s visionary approach to luxury. The designs blend timeless elegance with modern sophistication, utilizing soft neutral tones, premium fabrics, and refined finishes that harmonize effortlessly with the stunning natural surroundings.

Imran Farooq, CEO of SAMANA Developers stated, “Our strategic foresight and deep understanding of Dubai's economic landscape have propelled Samana Developers to become the city's seventh-largest developer. This expertise is now embodied in SAMANA Ocean Views interiors by ELIE SAAB, a culmination of a shared vision to create an extraordinary destination where luxury, design, and natural beauty meet. We are immensely proud of this partnership with ELIE SAAB.”

Elie Saab Jr., CEO of ELIE SAAB Group, added: “We are honored to collaborate with Samana Developers on this exceptional project, marking a significant step in our brand’s strategic expansion into exclusive destinations globally. This development reflects our vision of crafting immersive, one-of-a-kind lifestyle experiences that embody our philosophy of elegance and sophistication, while upholding the highest standards of luxury and individuality. The Maldives represents a key addition to our growing global portfolio, as we continue to deliver remarkable projects in strategic locations worldwide.

Massimiliano Ferrari, CEO of Corporate Brand Maison, WW Licensee ELIE SAAB Maison said: “The interiors of Samana Ocean Views will feature the ELIE SAAB Maison furniture and home décor collection, crafted with exceptional Italian craftsmanship. Every piece is designed with a deep understanding of the Maldivian environment, ensuring that the elegance and quality of the collection harmonize perfectly with the unique beauty of the location.”

SAMANA Ocean Views interiors by ELIE SAAB offers a range of world-class amenities designed for resort-style living. Guests can unwind at the spa and wellness center, savor diverse culinary offerings at fine dining establishments, including specialty Arabic and Japanese restaurants, or explore the underwater wonders of the Maldives through the on-site dive center and watersports facilities. The property also features multiple pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and dedicated entertainment options for families. Sustainability plays a key role in the development, with coral restoration initiatives integrated into the project.

This AED 2.2 billion development, set for completion in 2029, promises an unparalleled lifestyle in one of the world’s most coveted destinations.

About SAMANA Developers:

SAMANA Developers, an award-winning Dubai-based real estate developer with growing international portfolio.

With a focus on creating sustainable and elegant living spaces, SAMANA Developers has seamlessly delivered a wide range of residential and commercial projects climbing to the top seven highest off-plan sellers in 2024.

Known for their innovative designs, premium amenities, and prime locations, SAMANA Developers' projects have set new standards in the UAE real estate market. The company's dedication to excellence has earned them a reputation for delivering exceptional value and investment opportunities, with over 1,000 units handed over and 10,000 units under construction.

SAMANA has scooped multiple esteemed awards for pioneering concepts, innovative designs, and sustainability.

For more information, please visit www.SamanaDevelopers.com.