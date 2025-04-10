Angola’s planned licensing round in 2025, upcoming infrastructure developments and flexible block opportunities highlight the vast potential across the country’s upstream oil and gas market. On the downstream side – with over 400,000 barrels per day of planned refining capacity, a drive to connect Angola’s oilfields to regional consumers and growing domestic demand – the country is seeking strategic partnerships to advance projects and promote fuel security.

Angola Oil&Gas (AOG), taking place on September 3-4, 2025, supports the country’s industry goals by uniting global investors, government stakeholders and industry leaders in Luanda. As the largest event of its kind in Angola, the conference offers a gateway to doing business in Angola, and this next edition will facilitate new deals as Angola celebrates 50 years of independence.

Network, Engage and Sign Deals

As Angola unlocks new upstream opportunities and advances downstream projects, AOG 2025 offers unparalleled access to the decision-makers shaping the country’s oil and gas future. The conference provides a unique opportunity to hear directly from government authorities, providing a high-impact networking environment designed to accelerate deal-making. The event features a structured program of B2B meetings, closed-door investor briefings and sector-specific sessions for targeted engagement.

Paul McDade, CEO of Afentra, shared with Energy Capital&Power that “the AOG conference has supported Afentra PLC’s investment strategy by providing a valuable platform to engage with key industry stakeholders, helping to strengthen existing relationships and build new ones. The event has facilitated direct interactions with government representatives, local operators and potential partners, allowing Afentra to better understand Angola’s oil and gas landscape and align its strategy accordingly.”

With over 3,000 global attendees, 430 companies and 115 ministers and VIPs representing over 32 countries, AOG’s proven track record in facilitating partnerships and agreements makes it the ideal platform for companies looking to enter or expand in the Angolan market.

“AOG was instrumental for us in so many ways. It was our first participation at the conference and we were able to meet everyone. Everyone from the industry attends the event and it was exceptionally helpful for us,” stated Andrew Knox, CEO of Red Sky Energy. Following their participation at AOG 2024, Red Sky Energy acquired a 35% stake in Angola’s Block 6/24, representing the company’s entry into the market. Knox added that they will “definitely be attending AOG in 2025,” as the company pursues other prospects in Angola.

How to Join AOG 2025

Join AOG 2025 as a sponsor or exhibitor and position your brand at the forefront of the country’s oil and gas sector. AOG 2025 offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities designed to enhance brand visibility and awareness. The exhibition returns bigger than before, allowing companies to showcase their products, services and innovations. AOG 2025 also offers numerous speaking opportunities, enabling thought leaders, industry experts and entrepreneurs to share their expertise and strategies for Angola’s oil and gas development. Join as an official delegation to explore investment opportunities, establish partnerships and connect with stakeholders.

AOG 2025 takes place at a pivotal moment in Angola’s history – 50 years after independence – with the oil and gas sector at the heart of the country’s development agenda. Participating at AOG 2025 means contributing to this milestone and playing an active role in Angola’s economic growth story.

