Innovative technology brand TECNO (www.TECNO-Mobile.com) today launched a groundbreaking upgrade to its popular SPARK 10 Series – the SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition. The special edition illuminates the youth’s brilliance with an industry-first “Luminous Eco-Leather Technology”, allowing magical color-changing on a sustainable eco-leather. With eye-catching magenta, it encourages every user to unleash their true, brilliant self.

The SPARK 10C and SPARK 10 are also upgraded with new color versions. The SPARK 10 is now available in a magenta color, while the SPARK 10C boasts a fresh new orange hue, giving consumers more ways to show their fearless individuality.

Illuminating the Color-Changing Trend with World’s First Luminous Eco-Leather Technology

The SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition is the industry’s first smartphone to realize luminous color-changing on eco-leather, illuminating an amazing and surprising new trend that outshines the darkest moments. With this Luminous eco-leather technology, the device absorbs and converts light through a color transformation from vivid magenta to a magical fluorescent glow.

It celebrates TECNO’s latest achievement in color-changing technologies – following others such as CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition’s Sunlight Drawing and the innovative Chameleon Coloring technologies – and highlights the brand’s "Stop at Nothing" spirit of innovation and its commitment to empowering young-at-heart users around the world.

The realization of this technically complex design is the result of TECNO’s incredible craftsmanship, following over 60 rounds of development and more than 1,200 sample revisions. The exceptional color result is accomplished through an advanced three-layer composition——the base layer is screen printed 4 times with red and white ink to create a bold base; the core layer is luminous ink screen printed 3 times and tech coating 4 times to achieve a luminous base, and a decorative layer adds transparent silicone leather to accentuate the effect.

Spellbinding Magic Magenta Design Celebrates the Fearless Spirit of Youth

Injected with the energy and passion of Gen Z, the SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition’s vibrant magenta hue captures the eye and the imagination. The spectacular vibrancy of the shade empowers users to unleash their creativity and individuality, while the magenta and white patchwork reflect the vitality of today’s youth, who embrace change and refuse to be confined to a single identity. With this trendy color, the device radiates a youthful vibe that encourages the pursuit of joy and freedom.

While the eco-leather accentuates the device’s colorful impact, its premium texture also adds to the fantastic experience. This eco-friendly material is smooth to the touch yet durable, with resistance to sweat, scratches, and corrosion. It also provides a wipe-clean surface to guard against oil, paint, and other dirt stains, while being supremely comfortable in the hand.

The launch of the SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition follows the successful launch of the SPARK 10 Pro, which achieved outstanding commercial success with the device quickly selling out in many countries. With the exception of the luminous design, the devices share the same key features, including:

A 32MP Ultra-Clear Front Camera, a 50MP High-Resolution Photography System, dual soft lights with adjustable brightness, and smart AI modes for effortless selfies and crystal-clear photos and videos.

Smooth gaming, video viewing and daily use empowered by MediaTek’s 8-core Helio G88 gaming processor, while 256GB ROM and 16GB RAM (8GB extended RAM) make it a memory specialist in its price range.

An exquisite 6.8-inch FHD display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz, ultra-high resolution, and DCI-P3 color gamut for a rich and colorful viewing experience. It also provides a strong power supply with a 5000mAh super battery and 18W fast charge.

About TECNO:

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.TECNO-Mobile.com