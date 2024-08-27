U.S. Embassy in South Sudan


The U.S. government strengthens its commitment to South Sudan’s expanded immunization program through support of the new malaria vaccine for children.  On July 12, South Sudan became the second African country to introduce the malaria vaccine through health partners.  Recommended for children aged six to 18 months, the vaccine will greatly reduce children’s illnesses and deaths from malaria in South Sudan.

In addition to the new malaria vaccine, USAID also supports a wide array of critical childhood vaccines in South Sudan, including polio prevention programs and broader disease surveillance and response.  USAID has contributed $100 million to support maternal child health care services in South Sudan in the last five years.

The United States will continue its support of life-saving vaccines and work with South Sudan’s partners to ensure children are vaccinated against malaria and other childhood diseases.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in South Sudan.